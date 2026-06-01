Stars From The Yellowstone Universe Who Also Have Successful Music Careers

"Yellowstone," created and written by Taylor Sheridan, follows the lives of the Dutton family in Montana as they work to protect their family ranch. Led by gravelly voiced patriarch John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, there's love, loss, intrigue, and revenge. The show became a ratings juggernaut by its fifth season, even with the dramatic exit of Costner from the show, and it has launched a number of popular spinoffs. It also features a fantastic soundtrack of great singers who help bring the Wild West spirit of the show to life.

Some of those artists have made an appearance in front of the camera as well and are acts that you might recognize, like Zach Bryan and his band, who made a sneaky cameo on Season 5 of "Yellowstone." Then there was real-life Texas rock band Whiskey Myers, who were playing at the bar at the end of Season 1, Episode 4, during a sweet moment between Beth Dutton (played by Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Their appearance on the show gave the band a boost in real life. On the "Whiskey Riff Raff" podcast, Cody Cannon, lead singer and guitarist of Whiskey Myers, said: "It was pretty overwhelming, pretty life-changing. We never had the opportunity to have a platform to reach millions and millions of people at one time, you know?"

While Whiskey Myers and others were background players on the show, there were some actors who were front and center on "Yellowstone" who also have careers as musicians. From one of the Dutton family members to the ranch hands to the love interests, here are the "Yellowstone" stars who have made names for themselves as musicians.