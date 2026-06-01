Not James Eddie, Not Morgan Wade: This Star Didn't Know They Were In Dutton Ranch Until The Last Minute

"Dutton Ranch" is the "Yellowstone" spinoff about Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton, played by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, respectively. The show brings some new stars into the "Yellowstone" universe, including longtime Hollywood veterans like Annette Bening and Ed Harris. There are also some new faces. Country singer Morgan Wade, in her first-ever acting role, plays a bartender named Carol. James Eddie, a relative newcomer to acting, plays a ranch hand, and he attended "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's famous cowboy boot camp to help him prep for the role. However, there was one familiar face from Beth and Rip's life in "Yellowstone" who didn't actually know too far in advance that he'd be on the show: their unofficially adopted son, Carter, played by Finn Little.

Little knew about the potential for a spinoff around Rip and Beth, but it wasn't confirmed whether he would become a part of the show when "Yellowstone" ended. "I didn't hear anything about it until like a week before I flew out," Little said in an interview with People from 2026. We're glad that he was available, since we wouldn't want to see Rip and Beth building a new life without Carter. Even if they haven't formally adopted him as their son on the show, he's clearly a part of the family.

Little was happy to play Carter again. He told People that once he knew he was coming back, "I was excited. I wanted to see more from Carter. I wanted to keep playing the character, for sure."