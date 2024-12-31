Tragic Details About Farrah Fawcett's Son Redmond

This article contains mentions of domestic violence, drug addiction, and mental health issues.

Not only was Farrah Fawcett a legendary Hollywood icon throughout the '70s and '80s, known best for her role in "Charlie's Angels" and her signature feathered hairstyle, but she was also the mother of a troubled boy. While some celebrities have kids you may not know about, the actor's only son, Redmond O'Neal, hasn't exactly flown under the radar.

Back in 1979, Fawcett divorced her husband of nine years, Lee Majors, after meeting Ryan O'Neal and beginning something of a torrid love affair. A couple years later, three years before their only child together was born, she spoke with Interview Magazine about her hopes for the future. "I'd very much like to have a child," Fawcett divulged. Although they were together for many years, the two never married, meaning Fawcett never officially became a stepmother to Ryan's three children from previous relationships.

But Fawcett had her only son Redmond in 1985, and he unfortunately went on to have a difficult life marred by unfortunate run-ins with the law, addiction, and mental health struggles. Sadly, the Hollywood star never got to see her son flourish before she died in June 2009, and Redmond has since continued down a tragic path.

