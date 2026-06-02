The Hidden Talent You Didn't Know King Charles Has

Much has been written about what King Charles III supposedly likes to do for fun when not tending to his royal duties, such as the monarch's penchant for gardening and his love of skiing — even though King Charles III broke a 45-year tradition, out of caution, by giving it up due to his advanced age. On that note, though, despite being a bit on the older side, His Majesty is still finding ways to surprise even diehard royal watchers. For example, while his love of the arts is well documented, Charles' talent for painting with watercolors as a hobby still came as a surprise to some. Even more shocking, however, is the fact that the King of England can apparently bust out a ukulele solo at a moment's notice.

Pool/Getty

As reported by The Telegraph, the Loughries Men's Shed Ukulele Ensemble were given the chance to play for Charles during his and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles' visit to Northern Ireland in May 2026. But the king briefly flipped the script when he was given a ukulele of his own to play, and happily obliged. His Majesty also gamely joked around with several members of the musical group, further endearing himself to them.

"It's such a great instrument. Do you remember the words? Wait 'til you get to my age," Charles quipped. Funnily enough, though, this isn't even the first time that the monarch has played the unusual instrument in public. Charles, then just the Prince of Wales, memorably played a makeshift ukulele crafted from a piece of wood and an empty margarine tub during a visit to the Dairy Crest creamery in England in Summer 2011.