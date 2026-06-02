What Linda Kaye Henning's Life Looked Like After The End Of Petticoat Junction

Though very different from (and not quite as popular as) its older-sister series, "The Beverly Hillbillies," rural sitcom "Petticoat Junction" remains a key touchstone of 1960s television all the same. Like its predecessor, the show was created by Paul Henning, with one of its most prominent characters, Betty Jo Bradley, played by none other than his daughter, Linda Kaye Henning. In addition to starring in all seven seasons of "Petticoat Junction," Linda became a staple of the Henning-verse, reprising her role as Betty Jo in episodes of both "The Beverly Hillbillies" and fellow sister series "Green Acres."

But just what has she been up to since "Petticoat" wrapped up its run at the turn of the 1970s? Well, while Linda continued to act on television throughout the '70s, '80s, and '90s, she primarily played one-off characters in shows like "Love, American Style," "Mork & Mindy," "Happy Days," and "The Facts of Life," just to name a few. That being said, she did occasionally land semi-recurring roles, specifically starring in three episodes of "The New Gidget" in the late '80s alongside five episodes of "Sliders," from 1995 to 2000.

During that time, Linda also appeared as herself on various game shows, as well as in documentary-style programs about her career. That being said, while several iconic stars from the '60s are still working today, the "Petticoat Junction" alum eventually stepped away from the spotlight, with Linda's final acting credit coming in a 2007 short film.