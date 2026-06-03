What Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Has Been Up To Since The Series Came To An End

These days, "Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage looks so grown up, we hardly recognize him. Ever since the beloved spinoff series came to an end, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the talented young actor does next. But Armitage has been keeping things pretty low-key, working on developing some of his offscreen interests instead of popping up in everything. He did, however, briefly return to our screens to play himself in the CBS sitcom "Ghosts" in 2025. Armitage told TV Insider in April 2026 that he's been a longtime fan of the show and that getting to star in it was a dream come true. "It's one of the only shows that I will always watch on the night it airs really consistently, so I've asked to be on it for a really long time in any capacity," the actor enthused.

While "Ghosts" is Armitage's only acting credit since "Young Sheldon" came to an end, at the time of writing, the talented up-and-comer hasn't exactly been sitting still either. In October 2024, he proudly informed People that he was hard at work learning how to fly planes. "I just got my pilot's license, or my student pilot's license," Armitage shared. "I hopefully will get my private [pilot's license] when I'm 17. And I've been having a bunch of fun flying while I'm here in L.A." In July 2024, the "Young Sheldon" star took to Instagram to share that he'd completed his first flight without an instructor by his side. "I got to do my first solo flight in a plane! I'm grateful to everyone who helped me make this a possibility," Armitage wrote. "This was one of the very best days of my life!!"