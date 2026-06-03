What Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Has Been Up To Since The Series Came To An End
These days, "Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage looks so grown up, we hardly recognize him. Ever since the beloved spinoff series came to an end, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the talented young actor does next. But Armitage has been keeping things pretty low-key, working on developing some of his offscreen interests instead of popping up in everything. He did, however, briefly return to our screens to play himself in the CBS sitcom "Ghosts" in 2025. Armitage told TV Insider in April 2026 that he's been a longtime fan of the show and that getting to star in it was a dream come true. "It's one of the only shows that I will always watch on the night it airs really consistently, so I've asked to be on it for a really long time in any capacity," the actor enthused.
While "Ghosts" is Armitage's only acting credit since "Young Sheldon" came to an end, at the time of writing, the talented up-and-comer hasn't exactly been sitting still either. In October 2024, he proudly informed People that he was hard at work learning how to fly planes. "I just got my pilot's license, or my student pilot's license," Armitage shared. "I hopefully will get my private [pilot's license] when I'm 17. And I've been having a bunch of fun flying while I'm here in L.A." In July 2024, the "Young Sheldon" star took to Instagram to share that he'd completed his first flight without an instructor by his side. "I got to do my first solo flight in a plane! I'm grateful to everyone who helped me make this a possibility," Armitage wrote. "This was one of the very best days of my life!!"
Iain Armitage paid a visit to the White House in December 2024
Something you might not know about Iain Armitage is that he once stood in the spot reserved for the White House press secretary. The young actor visited the White House in December 2024, and he took to Instagram to post about the experience, confirming that he'd been invited to drop in along with Zoe Perry, who played his onscreen mom in "Young Sheldon." "We were invited to visit the White House and it was incredible to see all the Christmas decorations," Armitage penned at the time. He included some snaps of him and Perry on the White House grounds, including one of them posing behind the podium in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room with then-Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Armitage paid another visit to Washington, D.C. in January 2025 to attend the Creative Coalition — 100 Leader Dinner & Salute event. The actor was one of the night's presenters, and during a chat with Rogers Revue, he gushed about how excited he was to be a part of the event. "It feels phenomenal [to be here]. I'm so lucky," Armitage said. In February of that year, the sitcom star also attended The Creative Coalition Inaugural National Arts Advocacy Summit in Las Vegas, telling The Hollywood Reporter in a red carpet interview that he felt it was important for people to start taking the arts and artists more seriously. As the "Young Sheldon" breakout star argued, "The ultimate goal is just for people to realize that the arts is not just this little side thing that we don't really need to be focusing on."
The 'Young Sheldon' star attends theater productions in his free time
While having a chat with Rogers Revue, in January 2025, Iain Armitage proudly revealed that he'd been spending a lot of time watching theater productions since wrapping his biggest gig yet. "We were just in New York, and I did a little eight shows and seven days tour, and I had the best time," the actor enthused. The up-and-comer also plugged his "Big Little Lies" co-star, Shailene Woodley's, Broadway debut, "Cult of Love." Armitage notably supported Woodley by promoting the show on his Instagram account in December 2025. "To get to see Shailene on stage in this remarkable NY stage debut was a thrill," he penned (via People), alongside sharing photos of him and Woodley meeting up backstage.
The sitcom star has continued to enjoy theater in the time since too. In May 2026, Armitage posted snaps of him and "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo on Instagram, encouraging his followers to check out her play, "Dracula," which was showing at London's Noël Coward Theatre. "Getting to see @cynthiaerivo in @draculawestend was unbelievably cool, by far one of my favorite one person plays I've gotten to see. Love ya CE.," the "Ghosts" star noted. The young actor is certainly learning from the best when it comes to performing, and we have a feeling Iain Armitage's transformation since he landed his breakout role in "Young Sheldon" is but a tiny glimpse of what we can expect to see from him in the future.