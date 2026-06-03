Blond Vs Brunette: Shania Twain Effortlessly Pulls Off Both Hair Colors & Pics Prove It

Shania Twain is the queen of fabulous wigs. As the country icon explained to People in 2024, "I probably have 10 natural wigs that are my natural hair just for bad hair days kind of thing. Then I have 10 color wigs." While it might surprise some that she has wigs in her natural brunette hair color, it totally makes sense that an international superstar always wants to ensure that she looks her best on the red carpet. Another benefit of Twain donning wigs is that she can experiment with different hair colors more easily, without risking damaging her precious locks. The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" hitmaker can truly rock any color hair, and she has the photo evidence to prove it.

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A side-by-side photo comparison shows that Twain can not only pull off both blonde and brunette hair, but she can wear her locks in basically any style too. The singer was a brunette at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, wearing her hair in long, loose waves. Meanwhile, at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, she went for a retro blonde look with flipped-out ends that, unsurprisingly, had everybody talking. Twain's success with different hair colors and styles is largely thanks to her distinctive facial features, like her prominent cheekbones. Sometimes, different hair colors can overpower someone's face or are underwhelming. But each style suits the Grammy winner more.