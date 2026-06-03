Blond Vs Brunette: Shania Twain Effortlessly Pulls Off Both Hair Colors & Pics Prove It
Shania Twain is the queen of fabulous wigs. As the country icon explained to People in 2024, "I probably have 10 natural wigs that are my natural hair just for bad hair days kind of thing. Then I have 10 color wigs." While it might surprise some that she has wigs in her natural brunette hair color, it totally makes sense that an international superstar always wants to ensure that she looks her best on the red carpet. Another benefit of Twain donning wigs is that she can experiment with different hair colors more easily, without risking damaging her precious locks. The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" hitmaker can truly rock any color hair, and she has the photo evidence to prove it.
A side-by-side photo comparison shows that Twain can not only pull off both blonde and brunette hair, but she can wear her locks in basically any style too. The singer was a brunette at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, wearing her hair in long, loose waves. Meanwhile, at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, she went for a retro blonde look with flipped-out ends that, unsurprisingly, had everybody talking. Twain's success with different hair colors and styles is largely thanks to her distinctive facial features, like her prominent cheekbones. Sometimes, different hair colors can overpower someone's face or are underwhelming. But each style suits the Grammy winner more.
Shania Twain can pull off pink hair too
Shania Twain has had a stunning transformation in the public eye and clearly, she's not afraid to take risks. While she was the reigning queen of country music, Shania Twain had some stunning fashion moments in the '90s. But, in the mid-2020s, she continued to push boundaries, as her bold look at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards demonstrated. Likewise, in both 2023 (above) and 2024, she rocked pink hair that looked just as good as the blond and brunette styles (even if it was a wig). "Expect me to be coloring my hair, doing what I dare in Vegas, sorry not sorry!!" Twain captioned an Instagram post.
Speaking to Extra in 2024 about why she had started experimenting with her hair and beauty choices even more as she gets older, the "That Don't Impress Me Much" hitmaker reasoned simply, "I need to have fun with it." Twain also admitted that she wanted to try pink hair to see what it would look like as her locks start to go gray, which is obviously a normal part of ageing. But the personal impact was not what she intended. "The pink surprisingly made me feel younger," the Grammy winner confessed. Still, as she quipped to People, "It's the closest to what I will look like when I'm completely gray." As such, Twain is choosing to enjoy her life as much as possible rather than worrying all the time.