How Jeff Bridges & Wife Susan Fell In Love After She Rejected His First Date Offer

It may seem like a fairytale, but 60% of people reportedly fall in love at first sight, according to Cleveland Clinic. You can count "The Big Lebowski" star Jeff Bridges as one of the romantics, as he told People in an October 2020 interview that he knew his wife, Susan, was the one immediately. However, that doesn't mean the feeling was mutual right off the bat.

The couple met in 1975, when Jeff was filming "Rancho Deluxe" outside of Livingston, Montana. Susan was a waitress at the Chico Hot Springs (a key location for several scenes in the film) and had recently gotten into a car accident. Despite her injuries, Jeff recalled in a 2018 interview on the "Today" show: "I was doing a scene with Sam Waterston and Harry Dean Stanton, and I cannot take my eyes off this ... Gorgeous girl with two black eyes and a broken nose. The juxtaposition of that disfigurement and the beauty, it had me." The "Tron" actor worked up the courage to eventually ask her out, only to be flatly turned down – although, she did suggest that they would probably run into each other again soon.

That day would come at the perfect time, as the two reconnected at a local bar when "She came to the wrap party, and we danced and fell in love and boom, that was it." However, it does take a lot more than that instant spark to sustain a relationship for nearly 50 years.