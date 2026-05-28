'80s Stars Christopher Atkins & Kristy McNichol Have Sweet Reunion To Celebrate Cult Classic Film

Although actual time travel hasn't happened, we can rely on classic movies to mentally transport us to the past. In May 2026, Christopher Atkins and Kristy McNichol got to blast back to 1982 when they attended a screening and Q&A of "The Pirate Movie" in Los Angeles, California. The two castmates showed off their tight relationship in some sweet photos that Atkins posted on Instagram. In the caption, he spoke about how fun the event was: "What a GREAT crowd! The energy was electric!"

Atkins' big acting break came in 1980, when he starred with Brooke Shields in "The Blue Lagoon." In contrast, McNichol was an Emmy winner with almost a decade's worth of experience, including a starring role as Buddy Lawrence on the late-1970s series "Family." Although the two actors play love interests in "The Pirate Movie," Atkins was dating Lori Loughlin around this time.

Despite getting scathing criticism from The New York Times, the film was adored by young audiences. "I rented it so much the video store told my mom I could just have it lol," one Instagram poster reminisced. "I would reenact the scenes in my backyard." Since the movie was meant to be a modern take on the musical "The Pirates of Penzance," it also featured an epic, quintessentially '80s-style soundtrack of synth soft rock. "I did the dishes everyday for 2 weeks just so my dad would buy me the record," recalled another fan. "I even dressed up as Kristy for Halloween."