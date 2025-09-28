'80s Sitcom Stars Who Disappeared From Hollywood

Those who were alive in the 1980s tend to remember their favorite sitcom stars fondly, even those who have gone completely off the grid. But with reruns and, especially, the advent of streaming, younger generations are also gaining exposure to some of the classic television shows of yesteryear. Those audience members might also be wondering what happened to some of the television actors who were popular in the '80s. Sure, some of them have maintained a high profile — Michael J. Fox ("Family Ties"), Jason Bateman ("Silver Spoons" and "The Hogan Family"), and Sarah Jessica Parker ("Square Pegs") come to mind — but many have led a quieter life since their sitcoms left the air.

So, we crafted a list of some of the 1980s sitcom stars who disappeared from Hollywood — and by that, we mean disappeared for good, not just temporarily. That means we did not include people who left and then came back, like "The Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar, who became a Hallmark star and an advocate for girls in STEM, or "The Facts of Life" actor Julie Piekarski, who started working again in 2020 after 34 years away from screens. We also did not include those who slowed down but technically never stopped acting — like "Growing Pains" siblings Jeremy Miller and Tracey Gold — or those who transitioned into other areas of entertainment, such as "Family Ties" star Justine Bateman, who now mainly works behind the scenes. Without further ado, here are 11 alive and well '80s sitcom stars who legitimately left Hollywood.