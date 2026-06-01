Fashionistas Over 80 Who Continue To Stun On The Red Carpet

The entertainment industry is often ageist but that doesn't stop fashionistas over 80 from taking the red carpet by storm. Senior stars from the world of music, film, and television continue to dress impeccably. While certain celebrities favor a more restrained look as they have gotten older, others dress the way they did back in the 1960s. After all, why would fashion icons like Diana Ross or Joan Collins ever want to dress more ordinary? "When you get to a certain age, there's really nothing to be scared of anymore," Collins told Interview in 2018. "No one has ever said the word 'fearless' to me before, but I suppose in a way I am."

Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of Diana Ross, has become a fashionista in her own right — and she learned from the best. "As a kid, I saw my mom as the lady in the sparkly dress on the stage who sang," the "Black-ish" star told InStyle in 2018 (via Refinery29). "But as I've gotten older, I've found the language to articulate that what I was seeing was a woman in her full glory being in connection with this gift she was given, being glamorous and sexy but not in a way that's 'Look at me.'"

The style of older celebrities is fascinating because of their varied backgrounds. Some of them were style icons when they first became famous. Some of them started rocking the red carpet later in life. All of them are still turning heads in their golden years. Here is a look at some incredible outfits and the famous ladies who wore them.