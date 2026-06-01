Fashionistas Over 80 Who Continue To Stun On The Red Carpet
The entertainment industry is often ageist but that doesn't stop fashionistas over 80 from taking the red carpet by storm. Senior stars from the world of music, film, and television continue to dress impeccably. While certain celebrities favor a more restrained look as they have gotten older, others dress the way they did back in the 1960s. After all, why would fashion icons like Diana Ross or Joan Collins ever want to dress more ordinary? "When you get to a certain age, there's really nothing to be scared of anymore," Collins told Interview in 2018. "No one has ever said the word 'fearless' to me before, but I suppose in a way I am."
Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of Diana Ross, has become a fashionista in her own right — and she learned from the best. "As a kid, I saw my mom as the lady in the sparkly dress on the stage who sang," the "Black-ish" star told InStyle in 2018 (via Refinery29). "But as I've gotten older, I've found the language to articulate that what I was seeing was a woman in her full glory being in connection with this gift she was given, being glamorous and sexy but not in a way that's 'Look at me.'"
The style of older celebrities is fascinating because of their varied backgrounds. Some of them were style icons when they first became famous. Some of them started rocking the red carpet later in life. All of them are still turning heads in their golden years. Here is a look at some incredible outfits and the famous ladies who wore them.
Joan Collins brought the heat to Cannes in 2026
Joan Collins appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in 2026 to promote her upcoming movie "My Duchess." The actor, who was born in 1933, wore an asymmetrical white dress coupled with long black gloves. The combination of a nontraditional dress and very traditional gloves garnered lots of media attention.
Collins let others help her achieve this look. "I didn't do my hair or my makeup," she told Deadline in 2026. "I just laid back and they did it. They put me in the clothes. I had no say in anything."
Diana Ross made the Met Gala her own
In 2025, Diana Ross appeared at the Met Gala for the first time since 2003. The theme of the event was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and Ross, who was born in 1944, was right at home, as she helped define Black style in the 1960s and beyond. She donned a large hat, a sparkling dress, and an 18-foot long train.
Despite her aesthetic influence, Ross doesn't think beauty is about looks. "[Beauty] means being a good person, having integrity and loyalty and being true to your work," she told Elle Canada in 2005. "There's power in that!"
Yoko Ono stays true to her personal aesthetic
Yoko Ono, widow of John Lennon and legendary avant-garde musician, is a consummate fashionista. For the 56th Grammys, just weeks before her 81st birthday, she wore a black top hat, a black pantsuit, and dark glasses.
In a 2014 Seattle Metropolitan interview, Ono said of her style: "The reason why I try to do my best in choosing my own clothes, as well as the way that I choose what I do in life, is that part of me is thinking that I don't want to shame John's name."
Priscilla Presley promoted her memoir with a monochromatic look
Priscilla Presley has always been a style icon. In 2025, when she was 80 years old, she appeared on the red carpet at 92NY to promote her book "Softly, As I Leave You." The "Naked Gun" star wore a sleek white button-down shirt with matching pants.
In 2015, Presley told Interview that fashion has always been a part of her life. "I was modeling when I was very young," she said. "I mean, my life isn't dominated by [fashion], but it has played a part for as long as I can remember."
Kathy Garver and Carol Connors rocked the Grammys
"Family Affair" actor Kathy Garver earned her first Grammy nomination for her narration of Carol Connors' memoir, "Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story." She hit the red carpet in 2026 in an off-the-shoulder dark green dress and light green earrings. The 80-year-old actor attended the ceremony along with fellow nominee Carol Connors, who was 85 at the time. Connors sported a black dress and an Elvis-themed statement necklace.
They lost to the Dalai Lama, but Connors was still happy. "From child star to Grammy nominee — what a journey it's been!" she wrote on Facebook in 2026.
Jane Fonda looked chic for a good cause
Born in 1937, the truth about Jane Fonda is that she has been a trendsetter for much of her career. The Oscar winner lived up to that legacy when she appeared at a National Alliance on Mental Illness benefit in 2025. She wore an elegant black pantsuit to the event.
During a 2018 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Fonda explained her approach to fashion. "My motto now is, I'll wear whatever is comfortable and looks good on me," she said. "It feels good to be defining myself."
Rita Moreno revisited her 1962 Oscars gown
When Rita Moreno won an Academy Award for her performance in the original film adaptation of "West Side Story," she wore a beautiful black and gold dress featuring a voluminous skirt. In 2018, when she was 86 years old, she appeared at the Academy Awards again, wearing the same gown.
Moreno has no time for ageism. "I will not retire," she told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2011. "I can see myself being wheeled onto the stage and someone yelling, 'Get that old b***h off the stage!' I love what I do."
Julie Andrews wore a sleek suit to receive her Lifetime Achievement Award
At the 76th Venice International Film Festival in 2019, Julie Andrews was honored with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. She wore a sky blue blazer and pants to the ceremony. The outfit was simple but timeless, much like the best of Andrews' movies.
The Venice Film Festival reports the "Mary Poppins" star, who was 83 years old at the time, was elated to receive the award. "I am so honored to have been selected as this year's recipient of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement," she said.
Helen Mirren stole the show while promoting The Thursday Murder Club
Helen Mirren turned heads at the London premiere of "The Thursday Murder Club" in 2025. Mirren, who was born in 1945, wore a bold floral dress in addition to a white blazer. The stark simplicity of the blazer made the color of the dress stand out more and vice versa.
In 2017, Mirren told Allure she's always enjoyed dressing up and getting glam, even when it wasn't popular with second-wave feminists. "Then as feminism developed, they realized you can like nice dresses, high-heeled shoes, and makeup," she said. "That's not stopping you from being feminist."
Judi Dench appeared on the red carpet with her grandson
In 2022, Judi Dench was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in "Belfast." On the red carpet, she wore a white gown with a white jacket that featured subtle bead embellishments. The 87-year-old silver screen powerhouse was joined by her grandson, Sam Williams, who has appeared in TikTok videos with the "Shakespeare in Love" star. Williams took to the red carpet wearing a formal black suit and tie. Dench's all-white outfit complemented Williams' all-black outfit perfectly.
Ellen Burstyn celebrated Requiem for a Dream anniversary in a stunning blazer
In 2000, Ellen Burstyn appeared in the harrowing drama "Requiem for a Dream." In 2025, she arrived at an anniversary screening of the film at the Tribeca Film Festival. The 92-year-old Burstyn wore a bright yellow blazer over a black shirt and black pants.
Reflecting on the film's meaning in a 2001 interview with the BBC, Burstyn said, "It's about avoiding reality through various escape routes that become addictions and lead to hell. My character is addicted to television, chocolate, coffee, to her dream of her son, which has no basis in reality."
Tippi Hedren went to a premiere with her granddaughter Dakota Johnson
Tippi Hedren's very first credited movie role was Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds." Decades later, her granddaughter Dakota Johnson also acted in a horror film: Luca Guadagnino's 2018 remake of "Suspiria." Naturally, Hedren went with Johnson to the "Suspiria" premiere. On the red carpet, the 88-year-old Hedren wore a cheetah print jacket over a black shirt and pants while Johnson donned a sparkling red dress. "It was really special," Johnson told ET of bringing Hedren to the premiere. "I love that she's able to be here and watch one of my movies."
Martha Stewart sunned at the Dutton Ranch premiere
Martha Stewart showed off her style at the 2024 premiere of "Dutton Ranch." The lifestyle legend, who was born in 1941, wore a dark blue suit with large buttons, a pair of blue jeans, and espadrille wedges.
During the premiere, "Dutton Ranch" star Kelly Reilly and Stewart shared a fun moment. Reilly suggested that she drew inspiration from Stewart when crafting her "Yellowstone" universe character, Beth Dutton. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, in return, Stewart praised Reilly's work, saying, "[Beth] is the bada** of bada**es, and you are so fabulous."
Jaclyn Smith looked angelic at a Paley Center event
At the 2026 Paley Honors Spring Gala, 80-year-old Jaclyn Smith showed the world she is still a fashionista decades after "Charlie's Angels" ended its original run. At the event, she posed with her "Charlie's Angels" co-star Kate Jackson, who was 77 years old at the time, looking cool as can be in a black blazer over a black shirt and bold patterned pants.
Notably, Smith has a fashion line of her own. "I believe in timelessness, but the line is right on trend," she told Forbes in 2022.
June Squibb made a statement in a bold floral pattern
June Squibb's career proves it's never too late to try something new. In 2026, she received her first Tony nomination at the age of 96 for her role in "Marjorie Prime." This made her the oldest Tony Awards acting nominee in history. "I don't think that much about age," she told Gold Derby in 2026. "I do in terms of my health ... but in terms of my work, I don't." At the Broadway premiere of "Marjorie Prime," Squibb wore a dark blouse with a striking, glittering floral pattern with matching pants. Squibb made Broadway history and a fashion statement.
Shirley Bassey dazzled at a BAFTAs dinner
Shirley Bassey has had a long career in music that, of course, includes tunes for 007 flicks. She performed the title songs for the James Bond movies "Goldfinger," "Diamonds Are Forever," and "Moonraker." In addition, she also released an album composed of her covers of other Bond themes. On all fronts, Bassey exudes 1960s glam.
At a dinner for the 2022 BAFTAs, an 85-year-old Bassey wore an embellished champagne gown and dark furry coat combo that would have looked right at home on a 1960s Bond girl. Diamonds are forever — and so is Bassey's sense of style.
Betsey Johnson did a head turning split at an Oscar party
Fashion designer Betsey Johnson knows a thing or two about lighting up the red carpet. At the 2026 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party, Johnson, who was born in 1942, wore a bright pink skirt along with black shoes. At the event, she did one of her trademark splits. "I never wanted to stiffen up so I promised — I don't know why I just said, 'You know, if you could do a split every year, that would be a good thing,'" she told Hello! in 2026.
Mia Farrow's crisp suit sang at the Tonys
At the 2025 Tony Awards, an 80-year-old Mia Farrow hit the red carpet with her son Ronan Farrow. Mia wore a white suit and pants to the red carpet while Ronan wore a black suit and pants. Mia was up for her first Tony ever for her performance in "The Roommate," and she was floored by the nomination. "I wanted to tell my mom," she shared with Broadway.com. "Of all the people in my life, she would've been the happiest." Though Mia did not take home the award, her chic and tailored red carpet look was a true winner.
Carol Burnett arrived at a festival honoring her shortly after her 93rd birthday
On April 26, 2026, Carol Burnett turned 93. Days later, she appeared at the TCM Classic Film Festival. She wore a red blazer over a black shirt and pants, completing the look with a gold necklace. Her outfit was far more restrained than the over-the-top costumes from "The Carol Burnett Show," where she regularly wore creations by legendary designer Bob Mackie. "Bob designed every costume everyone wore, which amounted to 65 to 70 costumes a week," Burnett said in the 2023 special "Celebrating Carol: The Gift of Laughter."
Shirley MacLaine received a major accolade for her dancing
Before Shirley MacLaine became a movie star, she was a dancer. "I started my dance training at age three and stopped at about 67," she told People in 2024. "It taught me discipline, loving music, working with people and dealing with pain." In 2025, she was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dance Hall of Fame. At the event, a 91-year-old wore a black jacket with a floral pattern on its shoulders over black pants, an elegant look with just the right pop of whimsy.
Eva Marie Saint showed off her Hitchcock blond hair at the Oscars
Born in 1924, Eva Marie Saint is an Academy Award-winning icon whose filmography includes everything from "On the Waterfront" to "North by Northwest" to "Superman Returns." In 2018, Saint, who was famously one of the "Hitchcock blondes" featured throughout Alfred Hitchcock's filmography, attended the 90th Academy Awards where she presented the award for best costume design. When she took the stage, she looked every bit the classic fashionista in a long black dress — with statement sleeves, no less — and pearl jewelry.
Barbara Eden's style is absolute magic
Nearly 60 years after her fictional counterpart granted her last wish, "I Dream of Jeannie" star Barbara Eden brought the magic once again on a red carpet for the premiere of "Sock It to Me: The Legend of George Schlatter" at the 26th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival. The 94-year-old sported a striking red pantsuit and a gold purse. Following the event, Eden wrote on Instagram, "I had a lovely evening tonight at the Chinese Theater for the Beverly Hills Film Festival screening of 'Sock it To Me: The Legend of George Schlatter.' As always George is simply a delight!
Marla Gibbs was looking celestial on a night full of stars
"The Jeffersons" star Marla Gibbs appeared at the 2024 Emmy Awards wearing a glimmering black dress. The incredible dress resembled a starry night. At the age of 92, she proved you can turn heads on the red carpet at any age.
Gibbs takes the same approach to acting. "I really got it from a lady that came up to me and said, 'Ms. Gibbs, I always wanted to act. You think it's too late?'" she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. "I said, "Are you still breathing? If you're still breathing, it's not too late."
Lily Tomlin beamed at a premiere in 2026
At the 26th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival, an 86-year-old Lily Tomlin wore a black pantsuit and a gray hat with a wide brim. Dark and muted colors can sometimes fall flat, but that was not the case when it came to Tomlin's outfit.
Like Barbara Eden, Tomlin attended a 2026 screening of "Sock It To Me: Legend Of George Schlatter," a documentary about the creator of "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In." At the event, Tomlin told Alexis Joy VIP Access she was happy to be there because Schlatter played such a big role in her career.