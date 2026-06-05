Here's How Far Jeff Bezos' Ex MacKenzie Scott Made It In School

Given how much MacKenzie Scott's reputation is changing now that she's no longer married to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, one might be wondering more about Scott's background, including her education. Scott graduated from Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut, in 1988, then went on to Princeton University, earning a bachelor's degree in English from the Ivy League institution.

At Princeton, Scott was mentored by award-winning and critically acclaimed writer Toni Morrison, who was teaching at the university. Morrison talked about Scott as a student in a 2013 Vogue profile of the now-philanthropist, saying Scott was, "one of the best students I've ever had in my creative-writing classes ... really one of the best."

In that same profile, Scott credited Morrison as one reason for her choosing to attend Princeton. Her time at Princeton also led to Scott signing with literary agent Amanda "Binky" Urban, who was recommended to her by Morrison herself. Scott went on to publish two books: "The Testing of Luther Albright" in 2005 and "Traps" in 2013. She also explained to Vogue that prior to her first book's publication, she had stopped writing consistently to focus on her kids. Scott eventually found ways to still write while parenting, such as renting an apartment to work in while her children were at school.