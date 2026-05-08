13 Legendary Devil Wears Prada Looks Fans Still Can't Get Enough Of
"The Devil Wears Prada" took pop culture by storm after its release in 2006, and it forever changed the way that people viewed fashion. The film starring Hollywood royalty Anne Hathaway (fan of Kate Middleton), Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci was somewhat inspired by Vogue and the magazine's renowned editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Based on a novel written by Laura Weisberger, "The Devil Wears Prada" follows emerging journalist Andy Sachs, as she is hired as an assistant at Runway despite her genuine disinterest in high-end clothing, accessories, and brands. After a chilling reality check from Miranda Priestly, Andy undergoes a fashion makeover, wearing anything from Chanel to Prada.
The 2006 classic is no longer a standalone, with a sequel released 20 years later in 2026. Then and now images of "The Devil Wears Prada" cast show how much time has passed, but the film's style remains a Hollywood highlight. This means that there is no better time to revisit the looks that encouraged an entire generation to think twice before crafting their outfit of the day. From the cerulean sweater to the jaw-dropping Chanel boots, here are the legendary looks from "The Devil Wears Prada" that fans still can't get enough of.
1. Miranda Priestly's grand entrance would be nothing without her black fur coat
Even before Meryl Streep's character arrives at the office, her presence is eagerly awaited (or feared). Assistant costume designer Tracy Cox said to Vogue that the black fur coat used in Miranda's entrance sequence in "The Devil Wears Prada" was "an assertive look for the character." Miranda wears several other fur coat variations throughout the film, and even throws them on the table. The first coat we see her wear sets the tone for her sophisticated fashion choices, mirroring her status at Runway.
Costume designer Patricia Field crafted Miranda's looks alongside Streep, making sure that the outfits she wore didn't interfere in her performance. Streep opted to not go out of character throughout the shoot, something she says she'll never do again after "The Devil Wears Prada." She based the magazine editor's wardrobe on Donna Karan's office attire, reaching out to Karan herself for permission to access her archives. "I went to New Jersey where she has a warehouse and I went through racks and racks, and I brought a lot of pieces out from there, and we used a lot of those pieces. I was really happy because they weren't recognizable," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2016. They might not have been recognizable during filming, but they are unforgettable now.
2. Andy Sachs' cerulean sweater is a timeless piece
"The Devil Wears Prada" is likely one of the most quotable films of the 21st century, and Miranda Priestly's intimidating line to Andy Sachs about her blue sweater is unforgettable. Viewers who might be clueless about fashion are likely to remember the word "cerulean" after Miranda says it. In the sequel, Andy is seen in a cerulean sweater vest that echoes the clothing item she wore in the first installment.
The J.Crew sweater is a sophisticated piece that would've looked better if paired with the right accessories, and maybe a pair of scissors. The vest worn in the sequel pleads that case. "The Devil Wears Prada 2" costume designer Molly Rogers wanted to pay homage to the piece Anne Hathaway's character wore in the 2006 classic, and found a fitting V-neck replacement. She told USA Today that the idea was "to make it feel like it had been cherished all these years and seen some rough times."
With Meryl Streep even pulling off her own version of the cerulean knitted sweater during her appearance at "The Show With Stephen Colbert," it's right that the piece has a timeless appeal. As per Olympia Gayot, J.Crew's creative director, Miranda's quote proved that a lot of thought goes into making clothes. "That monologue is so smart and funny — it reminds you that what feels personal is actually part of a much bigger story, which is why 'The Devil Wears Prada' still resonates," Gayot shared in a press release, per Cosmopolitan.
3. Fans haven't recovered from Miranda's Bill Blass jacket
In the topic of the cerulean quote, it would be a disservice not to mention the breathtaking Bill Blass jacket that Miranda wore while delivering the iconic line. The bead-detailed gold piece was part of the brand's Fall/Winter 2004 collection, and contributed to Miranda's distinctive wardrobe. The character also wore gold hoop earrings in the scene, which made the jacket pop over top a black silk dress.
Costume designer Molly Rogers told Variety that one of Miranda's looks in the sequel was intended to be a direct callback to the Bill Blass piece. In "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Runway's head is seen in a Dris Van Noten tassel jacket paired with a leather brown skirt. Although the outfits aren't alike by any means, Rogers still felt like they encapsulated the character's fitted wardrobe. "It's really ornate. That tassel jacket, for me, was the sister of that jacket in the first movie. It made a connection for me," the costume designer said.
4. Gisele Bündchen's cameo made for an memorable eyewear moment
There once was a time in Hollywood where wearing glasses was synonymous to being a nerd. Anne Hathaway, who's had a stunning transformation, has another equally legendary character, Mia Thermopolis, who had to let go of her glasses and opt for contacts as part of her stunning transformation in "The Princess Diaries." Yet, "The Devil Wears Prada" proved that eyewear could still have a fashionable moment, with Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen wearing Miu Miu glasses at Runway's headquarters while in character. Glasses never looked as polished as they did adorning Bündchen's blue eyes, with her hair pulled back in a slick bun to complete the office siren look.
Bündchen discussed how she ended up making her cameo appearance while participating in Vogue's Life in Looks series. According to her, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna reached out and expressed her interest in having a few notable names in the fashion biz participating in the 2006 film. Although she was initially disinterested in the part, McKenna assured her that she wouldn't be playing a model. Bündchen even mentioned that her daughter recognized her with the glasses on while watching the film at a friend's house. "She's like, 'Mom I saw you in a movie. You were wearing glasses. Was that you?'... It was cute to have my daughter recognizing me for the two seconds I was on screen."
5. Emily pulled off the sideways leather belt like none other
If the 2000s taught us anything, it's that belts can be hit or miss. A simple buckle could elevate a look, but in the wrong hands, it could become clunky. Emily's leather belt in "The Devil Wears Prada" was a perfect example of a buckle that accentuated the character's edgy aesthetic. Emily isn't afraid of wearing dark colors that go hand-in-hand with her red hair, and the belt added to her gothic-leaning outfit featuring a Rick Owens cropped bolero.
Over 100 actors auditioned to play Miranda's lead assistant before Emily Blunt (who's had a stunning transformation) was cast (there were also a lot of other actresses who almost played Anne Hathaway's role). Despite wearing sweatpants to the audition, her distinctive take on the character made her stand out. She told Variety that she received the unexpected callback from director David Frankel. "He said, 'Listen I would have cast you off the tape, but the studio wants to see you one more time. Can you do what you did but dress the part more?'"
With the right outfit and her own British accent added to the role, Blunt embraced the iconic supporting character in "The Devil Wears Prada." Emily's style was directly inspired by the actress, with costume designer Patricia Field making clothing combinations that matched Blunt's strong character. "The person has to wear the clothes. The clothes cannot wear the character. Otherwise, it doesn't work. It has to be believable," Field said to Entertainment Weekly.
6. Nigel's blue three-piece plaid suit was effortlessly chic
The women in "The Devil Wears Prada" might be the trendsetters, but Nigel is a style icon in his own right. When Stanley Tucci's character sits next to Miranda on the couch to analyze the looks for the next edition of Runway magazine, he wears a three-piece plaid suit that few would dare to wear. It's a bold fashion choice that fits his character perfectly and is worth noting. Patricia Field did share with Variety that she loved crafting this combination for Nigel, which hints at his creative identity as an art director.
According to Field's assistant, Tracy Cox, the duo shopped together at Starstuck Vintage, where they found the three-piece plaid suit. The idea was for the character's wardrobe to somewhat resemble that of André Leon Talley, who used to be Anna Wintour's right-hand when it comes to all things fashion. The vintage find is speculated to be from the '70s, and it fits Tucci like a glove.
7. After the makeover, Andy rocks the thigh-high Chanel boots at the office
We can all recall Emily's jaw on the floor when Andy showed up at the office almost unrecognizable post-makeover, wearing Chanel from head to toe. The character even exclaims, "Are these Chanel boots?" They were indeed a pair out of the brand's 2005 footwear collection, handpicked for Andy's makeover moment. Andy's arc shifts from this scene onwards, and the outfit that the protagonist wore showed that she was just as worthy of her job placement at Runway as anyone else. Before this, people were led to believe she would call it quits, but she proved them wrong.
The thigh-high boots with the black Chanel vest were a luxurious combination, and Andy's freshly-trimmed bangs added a nice touch to the look. The stiletto heels symbolized Andy's shift from comfortable wear to glamorous shoe options that suited her fashion-forward work environment. Patricia Field told Entertainment Weekly that Chanel was eager to work with her in the film given her relationship with the brand, and the brand was excited over a younger character bearing its sophisticated pieces. "They wanted to see Chanel on a young girl to give it another point of view — [making] Chanel not just middle-aged women in suits, but youthful and funky," she said.
8. The over-the-top Chanel necklace and newsboy cap were a legendary combo
The post-makeover instance wasn't the last time that Chanel was featured in "The Devil Wears Prada." Andy wore another legendary combination involving the brand's wear later on in the film. Instead of the thigh-high boots and blazer over top, the character donned two Chanel charm necklaces layered on top of each other and a newsboy cap. The high-kitsch jewelry was out there in the best way, with the pearl necklace accentuating the Paris-inspired charm necklace that was part of the 2006 Cruise collection.
The Chanel necklace even functions as an Easter egg for the scene in which Miranda appoints Andy as Emily's replacement at Paris Fashion Week. After all, for someone who didn't express any interest in attending the prestigious fashion event overseas, Andy's jewelry was conveying her enthusiasm for the trip. The necklaces and newsboy cap (a trend that could arguably make a comeback soon) are well-paired with a Miu Miu white button-down shirt and a black boatneck top.
9. Andy's green Prada coat was hard to forget
You can't have a film called "The Devil Wears Prada" without the characters wearing Prada. When thinking about the brand's presence in the film, it's hard to forget the montage sequence in which Andy is walking through the streets of New York with a green Prada coat with leopard print trim. The look was on our screens for a short instance, but it didn't stop it from having a lasting impact.
Patricia Field did share with Harper's Bazaar that Andy's montage sequence is one of the most memorable moments of "The Devil Wears Prada." They were also add-ons to the script, emerging after Field and the director went to Paris to look for styling references and designs for the characters. "I said, 'Come on, this is what you're gonna be shooting. You gotta come and see.' We went and that really worked out very well. It inspired him," the costume designer said.
Anne Hathaway even pulled the green Prada coat from the archives during "The Devil Wears Prada 2" press tour, wearing it after her guest appearance at the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Hathaway's stylist Erin Walsh revamped the vintage look by replacing the mid-2000s Chanel shades for more modern Bulgari ones. The white gloves and Kate Spade handbag, which are iconic accessories in the first installment, were nowhere in sight. The nod to Andy's notable fashion moment only showed how the look stands the test of time.
10. Andy's white coat and matching newsboy cap had an old-money appeal
Another "The Devil Wears Prada" look from the montage sequence caught the audiences' attention. In it, Andy wears a totally white fit, featuring an elegant Yigal Azrouël coat and a matching Chanel newsboy cap. This combination looked cozy and had an old-money appeal, especially given that Andy wore it with T-bar pumps, a Calvin Klein purse, and silver gloves.
Anne Hathaway reminisced on some of her iconic costumes with Vogue Australia in April 2026, leading up to the release of "The Devil Wears Prada 2." The aforementioned ensemble was mentioned in the interview, and Hathaway wasn't wrong in describing it as "timeless." She also shared how hard it was to film the montage sequence, given that she would transition from one outfit to another in between takes that involved cars passing by. "I loved this look. It's a lot of Chanel accessories," Hathaway said.
11. Andy, Miranda, and Emily were quite the trio in black gowns
What would "The Devil Wears Prada" be without its main girls? Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt were all stunning as their characters during the Runway Gala. Each of them wore a black gown, with Andy's being an elegant silk and lace Dior dress made by John Galliano. Assistant designer Tracy Cox told Variety that nailing that particular look was an essential task in the making of the 2006 film. "We really had to get that right. There weren't a lot of options, and we couldn't necessarily find her size, so we had to call the showrooms to get that, but that's in my top 10," Cox said.
Miranda's lofty sleeves assert her dominant role at Runway in this particular sequence of the film, greeting guests while Emily reminds her of their names and connections. This is also a crucial scene for Andy's promotion within the company, as she remembers the name of an ambassador and his new partner after Emily forgets who they are. In "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Emily receives a luxurious necklace from her boyfriend that we can't help but trace back to the one she wore at the Runway Gala. She really did show early on how much she loves a sparkling choker.
12. Andy channeled the Parisian style during that cut-throat car ride with Miranda
When Andy lands in Paris, it is safe to say that she's learned the ropes at Runway. She knows what the job entails and is now aware of how to dress the part. Her green dress, gloves, and bold red lip were a proper nod to the classy Parisian style. "I'm very happy to say that I think her style holds up," costume designer Patricia Field told Entertainment Weekly when reminiscing on Andy's wardrobe transformation. This timeless outfit also shows how much Andy has evolved throughout the film, getting the sense of agency to leave Runway for good after her candid conversation with Miranda.
The "everybody wants to be us" line cuts like a knife when Andy realizes what it means to get ahead in this industry. When she leaves the car and dramatically throws her flip phone in the fountain, she is determined to let go of her lavish lifestyle. Yet, there is no denying that her last look working for Runway in "The Devil Wears Prada" makes for a legendary exit.
13. Andy exited Runway with a casual chic leather jacket
No longer employed at a fashion magazine, Andy is finally ready to pursue her true journalistic aspirations. Although she swaps designer dresses for jeans, she does so with poise. At the end of "The Devil Wears Prada," she wears a brown leather jacket, bag, and boots while keeping things simple with a black turtleneck. Andy's outfit here is a clear contrast to hers at the beginning of the film, when she wasn't attentive about her clothing choices. It shows how she can still have a more grounded sense of fashion, while still finding the right pieces to make an everyday look stand out.
The business casual ensemble that Andy wears for her newspaper interview isn't high-end by any means, but it still suits her. According to Patricia Field, in Entertainment Weekly, this is the moment that Andy truly comes of age and bridges the gap between what she wants and what she's learned. "Rather than a compromise, I would call it a combination, because she knew that she couldn't go for another job that has nothing to do with fashion, looking like she just stepped off the pages of the fashion magazine." She isn't wearing her frumpy sweaters and skirts anymore, but rather being consciously selective, making this a look that fans simply can't get over.