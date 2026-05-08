13 Legendary Devil Wears Prada Looks Fans Still Can't Get Enough Of

"The Devil Wears Prada" is likely one of the most quotable films of the 21st century, and Miranda Priestly's intimidating line to Andy Sachs about her blue sweater is unforgettable. Viewers who might be clueless about fashion are likely to remember the word "cerulean" after Miranda says it. In the sequel, Andy is seen in a cerulean sweater vest that echoes the clothing item she wore in the first installment.

The J.Crew sweater is a sophisticated piece that would've looked better if paired with the right accessories, and maybe a pair of scissors. The vest worn in the sequel pleads that case. "The Devil Wears Prada 2" costume designer Molly Rogers wanted to pay homage to the piece Anne Hathaway's character wore in the 2006 classic, and found a fitting V-neck replacement. She told USA Today that the idea was "to make it feel like it had been cherished all these years and seen some rough times."

With Meryl Streep even pulling off her own version of the cerulean knitted sweater during her appearance at "The Show With Stephen Colbert," it's right that the piece has a timeless appeal. As per Olympia Gayot, J.Crew's creative director, Miranda's quote proved that a lot of thought goes into making clothes. "That monologue is so smart and funny — it reminds you that what feels personal is actually part of a much bigger story, which is why 'The Devil Wears Prada' still resonates," Gayot shared in a press release, per Cosmopolitan.