'You Don't Want That To Happen': How Dr. Phil & His Wife Robin Handle Conflict In Their Marriage
As of 2026, daytime TV icon Phil McGraw, aka Dr. Phil, has officially been married to his wife, Robin McGraw, for an impressive 50 years. Of course, you don't make it to the big 5-0 without some speed bumps along the way — and there are plenty of strange things about Dr. Phil and Robin's marriage, including the glaring red flags in Dr. Phil's marriage to wife Robin. However, the longtime couple adopts a fairly simple approach to addressing and resolving conflict in their relationship. And considering how long the McGraws have been together, it seems to be working. Phil opened up about how he and Robin deal with marital tension during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2018.
The TV personality explained that one of the keys to a successful relationship is to address issues as they present themselves, rather than allowing them to "stack up" (via KARE 11). On the subject of disagreements, Phil added than when it comes to dealing with these issues, couples should always avoid turning it into a zero-sum game where there has to be a winner and a loser. "If you go into an argument and your goal is you're going to get your partner to agree with you, you've made it win-lose. And you don't want your partner to be a loser. You don't want that to happen," he opined.
According to the talk-show host, a better mindset to have is: "I just want you to hear me. I just want you to understand me and then do with that what you will." He added, "When you do that, you find that the other person tends to come to your direction a whole lot more than if you're pounding your point until they agree with you."
Dr. Phil refuses to even utter the word divorce anymore
A little-known fact about Phil McGraw is that his five-decade marriage to current wife Robin McGraw is actually his second. Dr. Phil was briefly married to Debbie Higgins from 1970 to 1973. He tied the knot with Robin in 1976, and apparently never looked back, as the talk-show host seldom discusses his first marriage. One of Phil's few public comments about the matter came during a 2002 chat with Newsweek. "I was the big football player, and she was the cheerleader. This was just the next thing to do," he shared at the time regarding his and Higgins' hasty decision to get married. "We never had a cross word. We just sat down and said, 'Why did we do this?'" Shortly after the TV personality did this interview, however, Higgins offered her own take on why their relationship ended.
While speaking with the Kansas City Star, she alleged that Phil was domineering, not to mention repeatedly unfaithful (via The Stockton Record). At any rate, after one failed marriage, the "Dr. Phil" host was adamant that history would not repeat itself. In fact, according to the daytime star, he and Robin have a rule where they are strictly prohibited from so much as even floating the idea of a divorce when they find themselves in the midst of one of those arguments he mentioned previously. "We made a decision real early on that no matter what we're discussing, no matter what argument we may be having, no matter what disagreement we're talking about, the relationship is never the stakes for which we're playing," Phil stated on a 2023 episode of "Dr. Phil" (via Yahoo!). "That's just off the table."