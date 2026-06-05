'You Don't Want That To Happen': How Dr. Phil & His Wife Robin Handle Conflict In Their Marriage

As of 2026, daytime TV icon Phil McGraw, aka Dr. Phil, has officially been married to his wife, Robin McGraw, for an impressive 50 years. Of course, you don't make it to the big 5-0 without some speed bumps along the way — and there are plenty of strange things about Dr. Phil and Robin's marriage, including the glaring red flags in Dr. Phil's marriage to wife Robin. However, the longtime couple adopts a fairly simple approach to addressing and resolving conflict in their relationship. And considering how long the McGraws have been together, it seems to be working. Phil opened up about how he and Robin deal with marital tension during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2018.

The TV personality explained that one of the keys to a successful relationship is to address issues as they present themselves, rather than allowing them to "stack up" (via KARE 11). On the subject of disagreements, Phil added than when it comes to dealing with these issues, couples should always avoid turning it into a zero-sum game where there has to be a winner and a loser. "If you go into an argument and your goal is you're going to get your partner to agree with you, you've made it win-lose. And you don't want your partner to be a loser. You don't want that to happen," he opined.

According to the talk-show host, a better mindset to have is: "I just want you to hear me. I just want you to understand me and then do with that what you will." He added, "When you do that, you find that the other person tends to come to your direction a whole lot more than if you're pounding your point until they agree with you."