Glaring Red Flags In Dr. Phil's Marriage To Wife Robin
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Despite no longer being licensed and therefore not a "real" doctor, Dr. Phil McGraw has been a trusted dispenser of relationship and family advice for more than a quarter century through his popular TV shows. One constant in his life has been there even longer: 2026 marks his golden anniversary with wife Robin McGraw, who, like Dr. Phil, overcame multiple tragedies in her life before gaining fame as a podcaster and bestselling author.
A half-century of marriage is impressive enough for any couple, but it's virtually unheard of for a celebrity duo whose personal and business problems have been public knowledge for almost all their wedded lives. Dr. Phil and Robin have faced numerous divorce rumors, always insisting the option is never even discussed in their household. Yet there are still signs that the McGraw marriage might not be as blissful as it appears. Past struggles, couples dynamics, and a significant shift in allegiances can threaten even the strongest unions, and this couple has dealt with them all. These are a few of the issues that could cause a rift not even Dr. Phil himself could mend.
Dr. Phil's cheating history is troubling
As red flags go, infidelity is one of the biggest out there. Unfortunately for Dr. Phil, that flag was waving madly around him even before he met wife Robin. The TV therapist had been married once before, in 1970, to his high school sweetheart Debbie Higgins. The marriage lasted just three years, in large part because of McGraw's behavior. According to both Debbie and her brother Bill Higgins, who were interviewed for the book "The Making of Dr. Phil: The Straight-Talking True Story of Everyone's Favorite Therapist," the young groom was a domineering husband and an unapologetic cheater. "When I confronted him about his infidelities, he didn't deny these girls and told me that it had nothing to do with his feelings toward me, to grow up, that's the way it was in the world," Debbie claimed (per Amazon).
The marriage was annulled in 1973, and Debbie moved on with her life. She married again and took the last name McCall before her death in 2014. (Her obituary mentions she was survived by a "life partner" with a different last name, suggesting a second divorce.) McGraw has never admitted to being unfaithful, which in itself could spell trouble; as he might say, the first step to fixing a problem is admitting you have one. Still, his years of counseling experience may have helped him resolve to keep the trust in his relationship.
Are the McGraws too competitive?
A little friendly competition can be good for a marriage, but if the duo develops a win-at-all-costs mindset, they may stop being a unified team and disintegrate into rivals. Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw have worked well as business partners, but even they admit that there's an area where their competitive spirit gets the best of them. They once told Us Weekly that they often play pinball well into the night, hitting the bumpers game after game even when they don't mean to stay up. But even that pales by comparison to their aggressiveness in another pastime. "Ask us how many times we've played doubles on the tennis court," Robin said. "One time! It was our first and last."
If that killer side only comes out only when the McGraws play games, there's likely nothing to worry about. Who hasn't gloated over bankrupting a spouse at Monopoly or returning their wicked pickleball serve? But they need to watch for signs that friendly rivalry is spilling over to other areas of their life, such as their career successes.
Is Dr. Phil's bluntness a barrier to good communication?
Unlike his mentor Oprah, whose gentle positivity is her hallmark, Dr. Phil is known for his tell-it-like-it-is style. The TV guru is more about giving wake-up calls than hand-holding, and he's not above calling a guest "weirdo" or other startling remarks. He has little patience for complainers, believing that people need to recognize their role in their problems and take action. As he once told Newsweek, "I'm not for everybody. There are some people that respond very well to my straightforward, cut-to-the-chase approach, and there are some people who don't."
That attitude may not fly with his wife at home, however. Respectful communication is key to a good relationship, and Robin McGraw might not appreciate being the recipient of phrases like "You gotta clean up your act" or "Get real." If her husband also refuses to see her side of issues or admit when he's wrong, that could also lead to hard feelings or worse.
Political matters could cause tension
Dr. Phil once kept his political leanings to himself; his audience was more interested in hearing his advice to feuding in-laws than in watching him at the voting booth. Everything changed in 2024, when Dr. Phil endorsed Donald Trump's campaign, let the divisive candidate sound off on "Dr. Phil Primetime," and published a book echoing key MAGA stances on American culture and values. In return, the president invited him to speak at the 2025 National Day of Prayer event at the White House, where he proclaimed, "God bless America for giving us President Donald Trump" (via YouTube). Suddenly, the man who gained fame through Oprah Winfrey had become a cheerleader for the politician Oprah firmly opposed.
If Robin McGraw is also a fan of the president, it's all well and good; if not, that could lead to marital crisis. A 2025 study looking at three decades of data on married British couples found that partners with differing political views were 38% more likely to split up than ones who saw eye-to-eye. One would hope that Dr. Phil's mediation skills would prevent any debates with his wife from becoming destructive, but friendly political differences are hard to come by these days.