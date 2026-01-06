Glaring Red Flags In Dr. Phil's Marriage To Wife Robin

As red flags go, infidelity is one of the biggest out there. Unfortunately for Dr. Phil, that flag was waving madly around him even before he met wife Robin. The TV therapist had been married once before, in 1970, to his high school sweetheart Debbie Higgins. The marriage lasted just three years, in large part because of McGraw's behavior. According to both Debbie and her brother Bill Higgins, who were interviewed for the book "The Making of Dr. Phil: The Straight-Talking True Story of Everyone's Favorite Therapist," the young groom was a domineering husband and an unapologetic cheater. "When I confronted him about his infidelities, he didn't deny these girls and told me that it had nothing to do with his feelings toward me, to grow up, that's the way it was in the world," Debbie claimed (per Amazon).

The marriage was annulled in 1973, and Debbie moved on with her life. She married again and took the last name McCall before her death in 2014. (Her obituary mentions she was survived by a "life partner" with a different last name, suggesting a second divorce.) McGraw has never admitted to being unfaithful, which in itself could spell trouble; as he might say, the first step to fixing a problem is admitting you have one. Still, his years of counseling experience may have helped him resolve to keep the trust in his relationship.