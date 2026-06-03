Selling Sunset Stars Whose Style Is Completely Different Today
Whether it's a sprawling mansion with a tiered garden, an infinity pool, and an array of multimillion-dollar artwork lining the walls, or a shiny penthouse apartment with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that overlook the city, "Selling Sunset" has brought Netflix viewers into some of the most stunning and sought-after properties in Los Angeles. But if there's one thing that can upstage these outrageous and oh-so-expensive homes, it's the real estate agents who are trying to sell them.
Yes, the cast of "Selling Sunset" is truly one of the most glamorous on TV, and for that, viewers can thank their fashion sense. Between the likes of Christine Quinn, Amanza Smith, and Chelsea Lazkani, sitting at one of the desks at The Oppenheim Group is more like sitting in the front row at a high-end fashion show. And speaking of high-end fashion, the number of designer labels these ladies turn up in is no doubt an indicator of which "Selling Sunset" star earns the most money.
Balenciaga and Birkins aside, there's clearly no dress code on the list of rules the cast of "Selling Sunset" has to follow — which has caused contention between some of The Oppenheim Group's staff (more on that later). And it's no wonder, really. The outfits on "Selling Sunset" seem to get more elaborate with every season. So, which "Selling Sunset" stars have transformed their style the most?
Christine Quinn went from dominatrix to designer
Starring as an original cast member in the premiere in 2019 and through Season 5, Christine Quinn had many unforgettable "Selling Sunset" moments. These included her and Chrishell Stause's infamous feud, her journey to motherhood, and her skills as one of the most successful agents on "Selling Sunset." But none of this compares to Quinn's fashion sense.
Across her five seasons on "Selling Sunset," Quinn surprised viewers with her increasingly out-there outfits. And that included accessories, too. Who could possibly forget that diamond-encrusted chair purse? Speaking to Forbes about her, err, unique style at the time, Quinn said, "My personal style is always evolving but always comes back to what I have coined 'Dominatrix Barbie': black, sexy, lace, pink, PVC, sparkles, feathers, boas. It all kind of swirls and spins in that atmosphere."
As for how that aesthetic has changed over the years? While Quinn still has a niche look when it comes to clothes, she seems to have traded PVC and boas for haute couture and 'fits that feel more runway-ready.
Chrishell Stause is giving cover girl energy
Unlike some of her "Selling Sunset" co-stars, Chrishell Stause wasn't immediately praised for her fashion sense. Netflix noted that Stause's aesthetic was described as "off the rack" — how shady! — and quoted her co-star Christine Quinn's less-than-favorable words for her outfits. "I think she's, like, really nice. I just want to work on her style a little bit," Quinn said (via Netflix) of her soon-to-be nemesis in Season 1.
In the early seasons, Stause had a typical American girl-next-door aesthetic, characterized by her modest outfits, perfectly styled hair, and barely there makeup. Speaking in 2022 about her style at the time, Stause acknowledged the lack of personality in her office outfits. "I was definitely dressing [based on] what I'd seen on TV," she told The Independent. "I was new to real estate, and [thought that was] what Realtors are supposed to wear."
As time went on, however, Chrishell Stause underwent a stunning transformation — albeit an edgier one — and some people theorized that Chrishell Stause's style changed when she started dating G Flip. In contrast to the cute polka dots, fitted pencil skirts, and lacy dresses of previous years, Stause's looks are now far more glamorous and revealing. Her red carpet looks are attention-grabbing, with low-cut dresses and the type of bold, editorial makeup you'd see in a magazine shoot.
Mary Bonnet swapped sequins for pantsuits
Mary Bonnet (who started on the show as Mary Fitzgerald, before her marriage to Romain Bonnet) is one of The Oppenheim Group's longest-running agents, and in Season 1, it looked like her wardrobe hadn't been given a refresh in that time. When the show premiered in 2019, her sequin dresses, oversized necklaces, and chunky watches felt very early 2010s-coded. There's no shame in that, though; the early 2010s were a time to be alive!
As the seasons went by, Bonnet's surname wasn't the only thing that changed. Her fashion sense got an update, too. These days, Bonnet is a big fan of statement pantsuits. She often steps into the office (and onto red carpets) in velvet, lace, or floral suits, which are both business-appropriate and striking. Bonnet's hair has undergone an overhaul as well. Although she has kept her trademark bob, the real estate agent has gone from blond to red to brunette.
One thing that has remained consistent for Bonnet, however, is her devotion to one particular fashion brand. "I've worn it since I was 14, probably," she said to Los Angeles Magazine of Guess, a brand she frequently wears on "Selling Sunset." "It's stylish, it's great quality, and it's still within the affordable range."
Chelsea Lazkani is all about the body
Chelsea Lazkani joined "Selling Sunset" in Season 5 and initially sparked a friendship with Christine Quinn. That friendship was no surprise, however, given that the pair shared a clear affinity for daring fashion choices.
And speaking of daring fashion choices, Lazkani earned a reputation on the show for wearing more revealing outfits than most. In fact, Lazkani's teeny tiny skirts and midriff-baring tops became a major storyline in Season 8 when she fell out with Mary Bonnet in part due to her clothing. "[I]t's not professional," Bonnet said on the show (via Grazia) about her co-star and colleague's outfits. "Like her butt and her hoo-ha [are] out."
Although Lazkani continues to embrace outfits that show off her enviable figure, she now does so in a more subtle way. Think: bodycon dresses with clever cutouts and body-hugging athleisure wear. "I love to take risks," Lazkani previously told The Hollywood Reporter of her fashion sense. "I'm a little bit camp; I'm a little bit over-the-top. I think that I'd be willing to pull off just about anything."
Heather Rae El Moussa went from business-casual to coordination
Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) appeared on "Selling Sunset" from Season 1 up until Season 7, after which she went on maternity leave. Before she left the show to have her baby, El Moussa's fashion sense was certainly one of the more office-appropriate in comparison to her castmates.
Back then, El Moussa's 'fits on the show were casual with a hint of business, while her red carpet looks were always high-glam, with a lot of satin. In the years since, her aesthetic has a more refined touch to it, and El Moussa incorporates all aspects of styling (read: hair, shoes, and accessories) as well as brighter pops of color.
While a lot has changed for El Moussa since she became a mom, her autonomy when it comes to her clothing hasn't. This is something she spoke out about in 2024 after a troll on social media told her a dress she had worn was "not appropriate" for a mom. "[S]o because I'm a mother I can't wear a pretty dress that makes me feel beautiful?" she replied on her Instagram Story (via "Today"). "What does that have to do with anything? I am still a human and my name is [H]eather I'm not just a mother."
Amanza Smith is creative in more ways than one
Amanza Smith arrived on the "Selling Sunset" scene in Season 2 and, based on her outfit choices, her creativity extended far beyond her previous role as an interior designer. Although pretty muted in color palette — she often stepped out in gray and black — Smith's outfits were bold and, arguably, an acquired taste.
Commenting on her style evolution, Smith explained to Forbes that her humble beginnings meant she had to use items from her own wardrobe in Season 1, but she was later able to hire stylists to help elevate her looks. The fundamentals of her fashion have always remained, though. "I like to have a lot of fun," she told The Hollywood Reporter of her personal style. "I think it's edgy, and it's usually a little bit outside the box. I like to dress pretty funky. I like to push my limits."
These days, that funky fashion sense shows up in Smith's eye-catching hairstyles, which she pairs with minimalist outfits that still make a major statement. "I have had a bit of a love-hate relationship with my hair my whole life. It was never cool to have an afro when I was a kid," she told The Hollywood Reporter of her hair. "But now, as an adult, I really embrace it, and I love it because we can switch it up and do things that not everybody can do. An outfit can be kind of simple, but if you rock a super funky cornrow look with some accessories in your hair, then it jazzes it up."
Emma Hernan let her love of denim go
Emma Hernan has been working at The Oppenheim Group since 2018, but she didn't join the cast of "Selling Sunset" until Season 4. That means viewers missed out on Hernan's contribution to the office for several years, but that's not the only thing they haven't seen. The real estate agent's love of denim has been noticeably missing from the show.
Years ago, she was frequently photographed out and about in Los Angeles in all things denim, from shorts to jeans and even dresses, but Hernan told Us Weekly that denim is pretty much banned at The O Group. "I remember coming to the office, and I wanted to wear jeans," she said. "[I was told] jeans are not the vibe." To that end, Hernan added that she "slowly learned" the real vibe at the office is "extra," which suited her because she loves "to play dress up."
And the empanada business owner/property expert certainly continues to "play dress up" these days. She has swapped her denim 'fits for a more traditional fashion aesthetic, like polka-dot and tweed dresses with pearl necklaces and timeless Chanel bags. It's giving midcentury-housewife-meets-modern-real-estate-broker.
Davina Potratz loves a little black dress
In the early seasons of "Selling Sunset," Davina Potratz's style was much like that of any other office worker in America, with slacks and blouses aplenty. As the series gained popularity and her co-workers elevated their looks, however, she also gave her wardrobe a refresh. While her workwear remained pretty low-key, her personal sense of style — marked by metallic fabrics and lots of leopard print — was clear at the red carpet events she attended.
Since leaving the show — and infamously failing to sell that $75 million house — Potratz has traded in those eye-catching fabrics and patterns for understated looks, like the classic little black dress. The "Selling Sunset" alum has been photographed out and about in LA wearing an LBD on more than one occasion, but with their sexy cutouts and low-cut necklines, they are anything but basic.
As for who can take the credit for that? Well, Christine Quinn would argue it's all her. Previously speaking to People, Quinn said she let Potratz wear items from her own wardrobe after telling her to "stop with the mom blazers." But Potratz disagreed. "[S]he's definitely not styled me or given me any makeovers. She likes to take credit, but I think it's really clear that we have very different styles," Potratz told Cosmopolitan U.K. in response. "I might have borrowed an outfit here or there, just because she has such a fabulous closet, but she certainly did not give me a makeover."
Vanessa Villela has worked her way through the rainbow
Former telenovela actor Vanessa Villela only appeared on "Selling Sunset" for two seasons, but she certainly made a memorable impression with her colorful fashion sense. Villela often arrived at The O Group office — and events around LA — wearing attention-grabbing neons, bright pastels, and glimmering metallics. And it was one of those colorful 'fits that Villela looked back on as a fond favorite. "I loved the colors," she told Page Six of a pink top she wore during her debut season.
Choosing which clothes to wear for "Selling Sunset" didn't come easily for Villela, however. "To be honest, I was not prepared," she told Page Six of her wardrobe going into the show. "I was just like, 'Oh my God, I don't even know what I'm going to wear.' Because it's different from acting. When I'm acting, they give me everything to wear." To that end, the former actor said she came up with her own looks for Season 4, but hired the help of stylists to curate her outfits in Season 5.
Since leaving the show, Villela has traded in those colorful clothes for more muted items. In addition to going to the darker side with her hair, she frequently opts for all-black outfits. On Instagram the year after she departed "Selling Sunset," Villela wrote that she was "embracing" her love of fashion again. "There's something so special about feeling confident and expressing yourself through style," she wrote.
Nicole Young swapped miniskirts for power pants
Although she only appeared in a handful of "Selling Sunset" seasons, Nicole Young is one of the longest-tenured agents at The Oppenheim Group. But just because she wasn't on the show doesn't mean fans can't get a sense of her style over the years. Young has an Instagram Highlight dedicated to her fashion, and a quick look through it documents her transformation.
Prior to "Selling Sunset," Young's fashion sense was characterized by one thing: her enviable legs. She seemingly chose her outfits depending on how much of her legs were on display, and who can blame her? Between her miniskirts and short shorts, Young let those long pins do all the talking.
These days, Young's legs are all covered up (for the most part), and she's rarely seen in anything other than a colorful power suit — just like her on-screen ally, Mary Bonnet. "I love timeless, powerful silhouettes that feel both strong and feminine," she told the Los Angeles Inquisitor of exactly that. "My go-to look? High-waisted wide-leg trousers with a fitted top, open-toed stilettos, and gold jewelry — always gold."
Breana Tiesi is a tomboy at heart
Breana Tiesi, better known on the show as Bre, joined the "Selling Sunset" cast in Season 6. But this wasn't her first time in the public eye. She'd long been in the spotlight for many years and dated Nick Cannon. As for what she looked like before signing onto the Netflix season? A scroll through the archives gives an indication.
Appearing at red carpet events for brands like Pretty Little Thing, Tiesi had a similar fashion sense to other influencers in the late 2010s. Think: figure-hugging body con dresses and icy blond hair. These days, however, her aesthetic is far more curated and shows a real sense of her personality. Like Amanza Smith, she also loves to incorporate her hair into her styling.
"I'm very monochromatic and masculine," Tiesi previously told People of her personal style, which includes a lot of power suits and structured 'fits. "Everything has to be matching. I've always been a tomboy; I love to get glam and do my hair and makeup, but I have a whole other side when it comes to fashion." When she's not wearing a suit, Tiesi likes to lean into her seductive side. "I want to be sexy, and I am sexy," she explained. "[B]ut I do it in a way that's comfortable for me and doesn't necessarily show all my skin all the time."