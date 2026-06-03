Selling Sunset Stars Whose Style Is Completely Different Today

Whether it's a sprawling mansion with a tiered garden, an infinity pool, and an array of multimillion-dollar artwork lining the walls, or a shiny penthouse apartment with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that overlook the city, "Selling Sunset" has brought Netflix viewers into some of the most stunning and sought-after properties in Los Angeles. But if there's one thing that can upstage these outrageous and oh-so-expensive homes, it's the real estate agents who are trying to sell them.

Yes, the cast of "Selling Sunset" is truly one of the most glamorous on TV, and for that, viewers can thank their fashion sense. Between the likes of Christine Quinn, Amanza Smith, and Chelsea Lazkani, sitting at one of the desks at The Oppenheim Group is more like sitting in the front row at a high-end fashion show. And speaking of high-end fashion, the number of designer labels these ladies turn up in is no doubt an indicator of which "Selling Sunset" star earns the most money.

Balenciaga and Birkins aside, there's clearly no dress code on the list of rules the cast of "Selling Sunset" has to follow — which has caused contention between some of The Oppenheim Group's staff (more on that later). And it's no wonder, really. The outfits on "Selling Sunset" seem to get more elaborate with every season. So, which "Selling Sunset" stars have transformed their style the most?