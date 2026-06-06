The Quiet Habit Prince William Shares With Princess Diana

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In his tell-all memoir, "Spare," Prince Harry noted that his older brother, Prince William's, likeness to their late mother, Princess Diana, was waning as he aged. The royal defector even took a jab at William's balding head (pot calling kettle black, Harold?). But while William might not resemble Diana as much as he used to when he was younger, the prince's demeanor still mirrors hers. The People's Princess was known for having a big heart for the ordinary — and often overlooked — people we encounter in our daily lives. And, as it turns out, so does William. The prince had royal watchers drawing comparisons between him and Diana when he made a trip to St. George's Park (England's national football center) ahead of the kickoff of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Instead of fawning over the players, however, William focused on the team working behind the scenes to ensure things run smoothly both on and off the field. "I just wanted to take the opportunity to see the team behind the team today, and to say thank you and good luck to all of you guys who don't get as much acknowledgement or credit as you deserve," the prince enthused during his visit, per People. This isn't the only time William has reminded people of his mother. He previously showed that he has a big place in his heart for those less privileged when he became a patron of The Passage in 2019, an organization that works to eliminate homelessness.

Diana was notably also a patron of the same organization, and when William was just a child, she brought him along with her on one of her visits there. The experience clearly stuck with William, who launched his own initiative, Homewards, to help make homelessness a problem of the past.