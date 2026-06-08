Not Bill Murray, Not Tom Skerritt: This Sigourney Weaver Co-Star Said Their Movie 'Ruined' His Career

Generally speaking, having a prominent role in a well-received movie that also happens to star enduring screen legend Sigourney Weaver is bound to be a recipe for success. Bill Murray's career reached new heights after starring opposite Weaver in the beloved 1984 supernatural comedy "Ghostbusters." And let's not forget Tom Skerritt, whose leading role alongside Weaver in the 1979 horror classic "Alien" only added more fuel to his upward trajectory. However, that magic touch apparently has its limits. According to fellow actor William McNamara, who appeared opposite Weaver in the 1995 psychological thriller "Copycat," the movie sent his career into a total nosedive.

Now, to be clear, McNamara's career didn't suffer because of anything to do with Weaver personally — or even his own performance, for that matter. On the contrary, he might have been a little too good in "Copycat." According to the man himself, McNamara was so convincing as serial killer Peter Foley, the film's main antagonist, that most casting agents refused to go anywhere near him afterwards. Mind you, this sort of thing is hardly unheard of. Linda Blair famously struggled to shed the reputation that came with her terrifying performance as the girl in "The Exorcist."

"['Copycat'] ruined my career," McNamara told Yahoo! in July 2025. "I was on the leading man trajectory — the good guy roles. All of a sudden [...] casting agents said, 'No, I saw Billy in 'Copycat.' He's too edgy. He's too dark. He's too comfortable in that role. There's no acting. That had to be him." To add insult to injury, the actor's romantic life also suffered. As McNamara sadly recalled, "[Women] saw the movie, and my character disturbed them." Again, this isn't exactly unprecedented. Martha Stewart ended her budding romance with Hollywood icon Anthony Hopkins after watching him play Hannibal Lecter.