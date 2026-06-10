Stars Who Earned College Degrees After Becoming Famous
For most people, earning a college degree unlocks an entirely new world in adulthood. Per the Social Security Administration, Americans who earn a college degree, on average, outearn their uneducated counterparts by over $1 million throughout their lifetimes. It's a stark difference, one that underscores the importance of a diploma for many people. For celebrities, however, college degrees aren't quite as important. While there are plenty of famous artists with degrees from Yale Drama and Juilliard, and there are high-earning athletes who put on professional jerseys before donning a cap and gown, there are hundreds of celebrities who've done just fine without any special letters behind their names.
Despite not needing a college degree for their careers, some celebrities have wanted to earn one anyway. These celebs have gone back to college or gone to college for the first time at various points in their public careers, all proving that it's never too late to earn a diploma. Here are some stars who earned college degrees after becoming famous.
Billie Jean King graduated college at 82 years old
Billie Jean King has quite the resume. The tennis legend was once the top player in the world, backing up that claim with 39 Grand Slam titles and 20 career victories at Wimbledon. King is such a legend that she accepted a challenge, dubbed the "Battle of the Sexes," to play Bobby Riggs, and the match garnered a whopping 90 million viewers. King won the match and the $100,000 prize, and the story of her feat was later adapted into a major motion picture starring Emma Stone as King. It's safe to say that King is an accomplished woman.
King's accomplishments have inspired many, and the tennis icon continued inspiring people long after she hung up her racket for the last time. At 82 years old, King earned her college degree from Cal State LA. King originally started college in 1961, but she left before finishing her degree to pursue a professional tennis career. King obviously made the right choice in pursuing tennis, but about six decades later she returned to finish what she had started. "Talk about delayed gratification, and I came back with a purpose. I had unfinished business, and it is important to me to finish what I started. I like completing things. It's like shaking hands at the net after a match," King said in her commencement speech, per a press release from the college.
Steven Spielberg won three Oscars before earning his degree
No one has ever accused Steven Spielberg of being unaccomplished. The illustrious filmmaker brought to life "The Color Purple," "Saving Private Ryan," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "Schindler's List," the last of which earned him two of his three Oscars, and he made all of those movies, and some other iconic films, before earning his college degree. Spielberg first enrolled at California State University, Long Beach in 1965 as a young man. He dropped out three years later in an effort to pursue a filmmaking career.
Obviously, the whole filmmaking thing worked out for Spielberg. Just 10 years after first enrolling in college, Spielberg directed "Jaws," cementing himself as an important filmmaker very early in his career. But the director wanted to complete his degree, so in 2001 he re-enrolled at his almost-alma mater to finish his credits, and by the next year he graduated with his bachelor's degree. "I wanted to accomplish this for many years as a 'thank you' to my parents for giving me the opportunity for an education and a career, and as a personal note for my own family and young people everywhere about the importance of achieving their college education goals. But I hope they get there quicker than I did," Spielberg said upon receiving his diploma, per Cal State. "Completing the requirements for my degree thirty-three years after finishing my principal education marks my longest 'post production schedule.'"
America Ferrera earned her college degree a decade after starting
The stunning America Ferrera started her acting career early in life. After high school, she enrolled at the University of Southern California, but she dropped out to focus on acting professionally. Among her first professional roles were the Disney Channel original movie "Gotta Kick It Up!" and "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," along with the latter's sequel. Ferrera became a leading lady in 2006 when the hit sitcom "Ugly Betty" premiered. The role landed her an Emmy Award, and after the comedy series ended, Ferrera continued starring in hit movies and shows like "How to Train Your Dragon," "Superstore," and "Barbie," the last of which earned her an Oscar nomination.
In between winning an Emmy and earning an Oscar nod, though, Ferrera accomplished something else — she earned her college diploma. A decade after first enrolling at USC, Ferrera finished her degree in international relations. "I'm walking in my college graduation in 3 days from @USCDornsife! It's finally happening! Took me 10 years, but it feels great," Ferrera tweeted in 2013, per E! News. Another decade or so after earning her degree, Ferrera's alma mater honored her with its School of Dramatic Arts' Multihyphenate Award, and the actor was able to impart some wisdom on the students in the same place she once was. "The dirty secret is that you don't need permission to do your work," Ferrera said, per USC. "You can find a friend or two, grab your iPhone, and find some creative way to keep trying and failing. It's the failing that keeps you growing."
Steph Curry finished his degree 13 years later
Steph Curry is one of the most decorated players in NBA history. Widely considered one of the best shooters to ever grace the floor, Curry has four NBA championships, two MVP awards, one Finals MVP award, and 12 NBA All-Star nods — and that's just scratching the surface. His talent was evident in college, too. Curry played for Davidson College, and he quickly garnered national attention for his skill. Feeling satisfied with his college career after three years, Curry declared for the 2009 NBA draft, and he was chosen seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors.
Curry said when he declared for the draft that he intended to finish his college degree. Before doing that, the basketball star made a name for himself in the NBA, got married and started a family, and got involved in a number of lucrative business ventures. Then in 2022, over a decade after leaving college early, it was announced that Curry had made good on his promise to himself and earned his degree. "13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad," the Warriors team shared on Instagram. "Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College. Congrats to the Class of 2022!" The degree became another item on Curry's long list of accomplishments.
Anthony Anderson went back to school after being inspired by his son
Anthony Anderson has had a career most comedic actors dream of. The funny man has 11 Primetime Emmy nominations to his name, and among his credits are films such as "The Departed," "Kangaroo Jack," "Hustle & Flow," and "Transformers." And that's not even mentioning all the hit series he's been part of. There's no denying that Anderson has found success in the entertainment industry.
And he did most of that without a college degree. It wasn't until after he became famous that he walked for his diploma. In 2022, Anderson shared that he had received his bachelor's from Howard University. "Words can't begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I'm on right now. It's literally been 30 years in the making ... It's never too late! Things happen when they're supposed to happen!" Anderson said on Instagram, adding that his son — who also attended the prestigious institution — inspired him to return to school.
Leah Remini started college at age 50
Leah Remini has endured plenty of tragedy throughout her life, but she's always overcome adversity. Despite only having an eighth grade education for much of her life, Remini became a successful sitcom actor, best known for her work on "The King of Queens." Remini's career has also been defined by the shocking documentary series she hosted and produced, "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," after leaving the Church of Scientology, which earned her two Emmy Awards. Even without much formal education, Remini was a very successful adult.
But Remini wasn't satisfied with just those career accolades; the actor wanted something more — a college degree. So at 50 years old, Remini enrolled at New York University in pursuit of her associate's degree. "I desperately wanted a higher education for many years but didn't move forward because I feared I was not smart enough. Even though I had managed to leave Scientology, three decades of brainwashing still gripped my mind," Remini said on Instagram of her desire to go to college. "It's never too late to continue your education and pursue what you have always wanted to achieve for yourself!" she added, noting that she intended to earn her bachelor's degree, too.
Shaquille O'Neal was an LSU legend even without a college degree
Shaquille O'Neal has a love for Louisiana State University that's lasted decades. The athlete was a star at LSU in the early '90s where he started his basketball career in earnest. His performance at the SEC school was so spectacular that he went on to become the number one pick overall in the 1992 NBA draft, and his jersey was later retired by the university. In the NBA, O'Neal won four championships, one MVP award, three Finals MVP awards, 15 All-Star nods, and a variety of other accolades — he clearly didn't need a degree for his chosen career path. But before amassing the bulk of his NBA achievements, O'Neal went back to college and earned his degree from LSU eight years after dropping out.
Education has remained important for O'Neal. In 2005, O'Neal earned his MBA from the University of Phoenix, and in 2012, he earned his doctorate from Barry University. "This is for my mother, who always stressed the importance of education," Dr. O'Neal said, per Barry University. "I am proud to have achieved a doctoral degree and wish to thank my professors and Barry University for helping make this dream a reality. I'm smart enough to know that, even at my tender age, my pursuit of education is never finished." Proving his last sentiment, in 2026, O'Neal earned his second master's degree, that one coming from his original alma mater, LSU.
Ashley Judd wrapped up her degrees 17 years after starting it
The stunning Ashley Judd has lived a unique life. As a child, she saw her sister and mother, Wynona Judd and Naomi Judd, become one of the most famous country music duos to ever exist — she later entered show business herself as an actor. Nominated for two Primetime Emmys throughout her career, Ashley is best known for films like "Double Jeopardy" and "Someone Like You," and she's still a working actor today.
Certain parts of Ashley's life have been more typical, however. For example, she did go to college at the same time in her life as the typical 20-something-year-old. Unlike most who attend college, though, Ashley didn't graduate the first time around. She left the University of Kentucky just one credit shy of a degree. 17 years later, in 2007, well into her acting career, Ashley finished her required credits and earned her bachelor's degree in French. Even without her degree, Ashley was welcome at the university. Just a few months prior to her graduation, the actor returned to her then-almost-alma mater to deliver a lecture. "The title is 'At the Root of My Longing: Social Justice, Feminism, and Spirituality.' I will spend some time talking about how women's reproductive health is the nexus of eradicating a lot of inequality," Ashley said of her lecture in an interview with New York Magazine.
Nick Cannon went back to college when he was 35
Nick Cannon has touched all facets of the entertainment industry. He's starred in movies, hosted television shows, written, directed, produced. He's started multiple record labels under which he's released multiple albums. He's got his own radio show, and he's been nominated for an Emmy. Cannon became a multi-millionaire and a household name with just a high school education, but at age 35, he decided to enroll in college. "I make a great living, but I want to be a great businessman," Cannon wrote in an essay for Forbes about his decision to earn his degree in his 30s. "I know the history of entertainment, but I want to write the future of entertainment. I'm pleased with my career so far, but I'm not satisfied. Never satisfied."
In 2020, Cannon finished college, earning his degree from Howard University. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cannon's graduation ceremony was virtual, but he still had the opportunity to address his fellow graduates. "There's nothing in the world that can take [the] place of persistence. Talent will not, because there's nothing more common than unsuccessful people with talent," Cannon said in his speech. And Cannon isn't finished earning degrees. In 2023, he shared on an episode of the podcast "Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman" that he's pursuing his master's degree in child psychology.
Bryce Dallas Howard returned to college decades later to finish her degree
Bryce Dallas Howard has been working in Hollywood for nearly 30 years. Like her famous father, Ron Howard, Bryce has been prolific as an actor. Some of her most notable credits include "The Help" and the "Jurassic World" franchise, and she's worked quite a bit as a director in both film and television. The multi-hyphenate found her footing early, noting in a newsletter that she dropped out of college because she was finding work as an actor. "I was lucky enough to continue getting acting work, and by the time I was twenty-one, I was making a living doing exactly what I loved to do most," she said. Given her own talent and her direct line to an Oscar-winning director and producer, Bryce found plenty of success without finishing a college degree, but she still dreamed of returning to school.
Several deferments and two decades later, Bryce shared in 2020 that she had earned her degree from New York University. "I first enrolled in undergrad in '99, then took a leave of absence to start working as an actor, so this has been 21 years in the making!" she said on Instagram. "It's been a long dream of mine to complete my formal education." Bryce added in her letter, "I am thirty-nine years old and while there is still so much uncertainty ahead, I have significantly less uncertainty in my life now than I did when I left school two decades ago in my early twenties."
Amanda Bynes earned her college degree after years of childhood stardom
Amanda Bynes has had a drastic transformation. She started as a child actor, growing to intense levels of stardom thanks to roles in series like "All That," "The Amanda Show," and "What I Like About You," as well as films like "What a Girl Wants" and "She's the Man." After co-starring with Emma Stone and Penn Badgley in "Easy A," Bynes retired from acting, and in 2014, she enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in California.
In a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine, Bynes discussed some of the classes she was taking in pursuit of her degree, including Merchandising Math. "It's a class on mark-up percentage, mark-up dollar, retail cost and everything about selling your product. I never really liked math before, but I like this class. I'm getting a 96 in it," she said. In 2019, Bynes earned her associate's degree and officially graduated from FIDM. At the time of her interview with Paper, the retired actor admitted that she had sought to pursue her bachelor's degree.