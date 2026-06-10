Stars Who Earned College Degrees After Becoming Famous

The stunning America Ferrera started her acting career early in life. After high school, she enrolled at the University of Southern California, but she dropped out to focus on acting professionally. Among her first professional roles were the Disney Channel original movie "Gotta Kick It Up!" and "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," along with the latter's sequel. Ferrera became a leading lady in 2006 when the hit sitcom "Ugly Betty" premiered. The role landed her an Emmy Award, and after the comedy series ended, Ferrera continued starring in hit movies and shows like "How to Train Your Dragon," "Superstore," and "Barbie," the last of which earned her an Oscar nomination.

In between winning an Emmy and earning an Oscar nod, though, Ferrera accomplished something else — she earned her college diploma. A decade after first enrolling at USC, Ferrera finished her degree in international relations. "I'm walking in my college graduation in 3 days from @USCDornsife! It's finally happening! Took me 10 years, but it feels great," Ferrera tweeted in 2013, per E! News. Another decade or so after earning her degree, Ferrera's alma mater honored her with its School of Dramatic Arts' Multihyphenate Award, and the actor was able to impart some wisdom on the students in the same place she once was. "The dirty secret is that you don't need permission to do your work," Ferrera said, per USC. "You can find a friend or two, grab your iPhone, and find some creative way to keep trying and failing. It's the failing that keeps you growing."