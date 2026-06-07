Kate Hudson Proved Divorce Doesn't Have To Be Messy By Staying Close With Her Exes

Kate Hudson may be the queen of staying friends with her ex-partner following a breakup. Hudson tied the knot with Chris Robinson, of The Black Crowes band, in 2000, but that ended with a divorce in 2007. In 2011, the frontman of Muse, Matt Bellamy, proposed to Hudson after a year of dating but they broke off their engagement in 2014 before walking down the aisle.

Even though they all moved onto new relationships following their respective breakups, Hudson stays in touch with both due to their shared children. Hudson had a son with Chris, Ryder Robinson, and a son with Matt, Bingham Bellamy, before each of those splits. In 2021, Hudson told Women's Health that she and Matt have a great coparenting relationship with each other and their son. "I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle, and Danny — because we have to trust that we're protecting each other," Hudson said, referring to Elle Evans, who was Matt's then-wife, and Danny Fujikawa, Hudson's now-fiance.

Hudson said on the "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast in 2023 that she believes things worked out for the better, even though her marriage and first engagement didn't last. She especially highlighted how her current relationship with Matt is best for them. Hudson also praised Chris and their previous relationship on Howard Stern's radio show in 2024, saying, "My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there, but I really did grow out of it" (via The Toronto Sun).