Kate Hudson Proved Divorce Doesn't Have To Be Messy By Staying Close With Her Exes
Kate Hudson may be the queen of staying friends with her ex-partner following a breakup. Hudson tied the knot with Chris Robinson, of The Black Crowes band, in 2000, but that ended with a divorce in 2007. In 2011, the frontman of Muse, Matt Bellamy, proposed to Hudson after a year of dating but they broke off their engagement in 2014 before walking down the aisle.
Even though they all moved onto new relationships following their respective breakups, Hudson stays in touch with both due to their shared children. Hudson had a son with Chris, Ryder Robinson, and a son with Matt, Bingham Bellamy, before each of those splits. In 2021, Hudson told Women's Health that she and Matt have a great coparenting relationship with each other and their son. "I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle, and Danny — because we have to trust that we're protecting each other," Hudson said, referring to Elle Evans, who was Matt's then-wife, and Danny Fujikawa, Hudson's now-fiance.
Hudson said on the "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast in 2023 that she believes things worked out for the better, even though her marriage and first engagement didn't last. She especially highlighted how her current relationship with Matt is best for them. Hudson also praised Chris and their previous relationship on Howard Stern's radio show in 2024, saying, "My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there, but I really did grow out of it" (via The Toronto Sun).
Kate Hudson is making her blended family work
Kate Hudson reunited with both exes in May 2026 when Ryder Robinson graduated from New York University. The actor shared a shot of Chris Robinson, Ryder, and herself together at the event on her Instagram Story. Ryder also shared a picture on his Instagram Story that featured Hudson and her three kids; Hudson's mother, Goldie Hawn; her stepdad, Kurt Russell; her ex, Matt Bellamy; and her fiance, Danny Fujikawa.
Like Hudson's exes, Fujikawa, with whom she has a bit of an age gap, is also a musician. They began dating in 2016, and the pair got engaged in 2021, three years after they had their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.
As of writing, Fujikawa and Hudson have not confirmed when they would marry, but they don't seem to be in a hurry. In 2025, Hudson said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she has considered never getting married, just like her mother and her stepdad, Hawn and Russell. Hawn and Russell have never tied the knot despite their relationship kicking off in 1983. When asked why they didn't get married in May 2026, Hawn told Entertainment Tonight, "I don't like ownership, you know? And I must say that I think Kurt feels the same way."