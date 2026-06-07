Jeff Bezos & Ex Mackenzie Scott Still Have This One Thing In Common After Divorce
Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott have more money than they could spend in a lifetime. As of writing, Bezos is the fourth-richest person in the world, with a total net worth of $292 billion. Meanwhile, Scott, worth $37.5 billion, is one of the wealthiest women in the world. But the former couple agrees that philanthropy is a great way to use the money that they've amassed.
In 2022, Bezos, who was worth $124 billion at the time, told CNN that he wanted to give his money to charity before his death. Scott is also committed to giving away her money. Following her divorce settlement with Bezos in 2019, Scott signed up to the Giving Pledge, an organization for wealthy philanthropists to publicly announce that they will give a portion of their wealth to charity. "My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty," Scott wrote in her letter to declare she was joining the organization.
Both parties have followed up on this promise. According to Yield Giving, Scott's charitable foundation launched in 2022, and she has donated over $26 billion to various charitable groups over her lifetime. This whopping amount is only surpassed by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates' lifetime donations. By comparison, in 2025, Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, donated $4.7 billion.
Bezos and Scott split in 2019 after 25 years of marriage
Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott's relationship began as coworkers, meeting in 1992 at an investment firm in New York. They married a year later, before Bezos moved to Seattle to build Amazon, and Scott came along to support him. Although Bezos and Scott split up, the truth about their divorce in 2019 is that it was very pleasant. Bezos and Scott agreed to co-parent their four children and decided that Scott would keep 4% of Amazon shares, worth roughly $38 billion at the time.
Scott found a new husband, marrying Dan Jewett, a science teacher for a private school attended by Scott's children with Bezos, in 2021. Unfortunately, Scott filed for divorce a year later, and the separation was finalized in 2023. Bezos went on to date Lauren Sanchez, a helicopter pilot and founder of an aerial filming company, in the same year of his divorce from Scott. Sanchez and Bezos had a lavish wedding in June 2025 filled with celebrity guests.