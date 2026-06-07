Jeff Bezos & Ex Mackenzie Scott Still Have This One Thing In Common After Divorce

Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott have more money than they could spend in a lifetime. As of writing, Bezos is the fourth-richest person in the world, with a total net worth of $292 billion. Meanwhile, Scott, worth $37.5 billion, is one of the wealthiest women in the world. But the former couple agrees that philanthropy is a great way to use the money that they've amassed.

In 2022, Bezos, who was worth $124 billion at the time, told CNN that he wanted to give his money to charity before his death. Scott is also committed to giving away her money. Following her divorce settlement with Bezos in 2019, Scott signed up to the Giving Pledge, an organization for wealthy philanthropists to publicly announce that they will give a portion of their wealth to charity. "My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty," Scott wrote in her letter to declare she was joining the organization.

Both parties have followed up on this promise. According to Yield Giving, Scott's charitable foundation launched in 2022, and she has donated over $26 billion to various charitable groups over her lifetime. This whopping amount is only surpassed by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates' lifetime donations. By comparison, in 2025, Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, donated $4.7 billion.