'Feeling Lucky': HGTV's Jasmine Roth Shares Positive Health Update On Daughter's Trip To The ER
Jasmine Roth started on HGTV as host of "Hidden Potential" in 2017, and she followed it with the popular HGTV Show "Help! I Wrecked My House." On that show, she helps homeowners fix things after their DIY skills go awry. But recently, Roth faced something in her personal life that she couldn't fix: her daughter Darla, who was born in September 2024, took a tumble that was bad enough to need stitches. But thankfully, she's all OK now.
Roth has been open about her own personal health struggles, so it wasn't a huge surprise that she shared an update on Darla's health. Roth shared several (somewhat graphic) photos of Darla's trip to the emergency room on Instagram Stories and included the details of what happened. "She fell off the couch and hit the coffee table just right so she had a 1/2″ indentation where her eyebrow was supposed to be... It took seven stitches to close her back up." After the stitches, Darla was thankfully on the mend. As Roth posted on one of her photos, "Feeling lucky it wasn't worse and we were able to take her home to rest and play."
There's nothing quite as terrifying to a parent as having to visit the emergency room with your little one, so our hearts go out to Roth and Darla. Roth knew that kind of stress was something others were bound to recognize. Roth said, "Sending love to all the parents who are having tough times right now. You are not alone."
Jasmine Roth's daughter Darla was a preemie
Darla is one of Jasmine Roth's two daughters with her husband, Brett Roth, and her visit to the emergency room for stitches wasn't the first time her parents had to see her being treated by doctors. Darla's welcome to the world came with its own stress. In an Instagram post about Darla's birth, Jasmine said she "interrupted [my] 11 year wedding anniversary dinner and was almost birthed on the side of the highway as we tried to make our way to the hospital." Then, in a Facebook post from October 2024, Jasmine confirmed Darla was one month early and "spent 2 weeks in the NICU."
For Darla's first birthday, Jasmine shared a letter to her daughter on her website. In it, Jasmine revealed some of her personal struggles with infertility and how challenging the pregnancy was for her. She also gave us some new insights into Darla's first weeks, including the fact that after coming home from the NICU, Darla still had a feeding tube; it was removed when she was one month old.
Jasmine also raved about how much Darla's big sister Hazel loves her. Darla isn't going to be the baby of the family for too much longer, however, and Hazel's going to have another sibling to love on. Jasmine is pregnant with their third baby, who's due in October 2026.