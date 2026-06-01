'Feeling Lucky': HGTV's Jasmine Roth Shares Positive Health Update On Daughter's Trip To The ER

Jasmine Roth started on HGTV as host of "Hidden Potential" in 2017, and she followed it with the popular HGTV Show "Help! I Wrecked My House." On that show, she helps homeowners fix things after their DIY skills go awry. But recently, Roth faced something in her personal life that she couldn't fix: her daughter Darla, who was born in September 2024, took a tumble that was bad enough to need stitches. But thankfully, she's all OK now.

Roth has been open about her own personal health struggles, so it wasn't a huge surprise that she shared an update on Darla's health. Roth shared several (somewhat graphic) photos of Darla's trip to the emergency room on Instagram Stories and included the details of what happened. "She fell off the couch and hit the coffee table just right so she had a 1/2″ indentation where her eyebrow was supposed to be... It took seven stitches to close her back up." After the stitches, Darla was thankfully on the mend. As Roth posted on one of her photos, "Feeling lucky it wasn't worse and we were able to take her home to rest and play."

jasminerothofficial/Instagram

There's nothing quite as terrifying to a parent as having to visit the emergency room with your little one, so our hearts go out to Roth and Darla. Roth knew that kind of stress was something others were bound to recognize. Roth said, "Sending love to all the parents who are having tough times right now. You are not alone."