Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott And New Love Lauren Sánchez Have One Big Interest In Common

On the surface, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, and his current wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, are radically different people. Lauren is a former TV news anchor turned socialite whose marriage to Jeff has only elevated her lavish, public-facing lifestyle. The Amazon founder's ex, meanwhile, has largely kept her head down following MacKenzie Scott's high-profile divorce from Jeff Bezos, continuing her own considerable philanthropic work while simultaneously (and deliberately) skirting any excessive media attention. All that being said, MacKenzie and Lauren do have one big thing in common: Their shared love of writing. In fact, both women are published authors.

MacKenzie's affinity for writing isn't surprising, given the key role she played in building Amazon, which famously started off as an online bookstore. But her passion for books goes back much further. According to The New York Times, MacKenzie wrote a nearly-150-page story when she was only six years old. As an adult, her debut novel, "The Testing of Luther Albright," was published in 2005 under her then name of MacKenzie Bezos (it has since been reissued under her current surname). The book received mixed-to-positive reviews, and was named an American Book Award winner in 2006.

MacKenzie eventually followed up "Luther Albright" with her second novel, "Traps, which hit shelves in 2013. Lauren, meanwhile, made her debut as a children's author with her 2024 picture book "The Fly Who Flew to Space," illustrated by Raleigh Stewart. The book became a New York Times bestseller, and Lauren even teamed up with Stewart for a sequel, "The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea," in 2026. However, the new Mrs. Bezos' children's book series ended up landing her in some hot legal water.