7 Celebs Who Had Major Short Hair Transformations & Totally Rocked It
A celebrity's hair is sometimes just as famous as their name. (Think: Taylor Swift's long, curly strands when her career was first taking off.) But even they get bored of the same old routine. That's why many celebrities have made drastic hair changes throughout the years — some have even totally shaved their heads — and it completely transforms their look. Whether they did it for a role or just wanted something different, many celebrities have surprised us with their stunning short haircuts over the years.
When it comes to shorter hair, not every celebrity has decided to keep the chopped look. In fact, some, like Kaley Cuoco, have instantly regretted it. In an October 2022 interview with Glamour, Cuoco opened up about the pixie cut she got for the film "Burning Bodhi." "I just f***ing cut my hair off and didn't tell anyone," she told the outlet, adding that she dealt with the consequences when she filmed Season 8 of "The Big Bang Theory." Cuoco explained, "I was bored and sick of the hair, and what's funny is I thought by cutting my hair, I would spend less time in the hair and makeup chair ... that decision bit me in the a** and it took way longer to do my short hair. I was like, This is the worst decision! What was I thinking?!"
Others have embraced their shorter hair and have cut it again and again (like Zendaya). Either way, when these celebrities showed up to the red carpet with a new, shorter 'do, we were impressed with how awesome they looked.
Katy Perry looked great with a partially shaved head
Katy Perry dramatically cut her hair after a dye job went wrong, and it ended up working for her. In a May 2017 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," she shared that after going platinum blond, her hair started falling out. "People are saying, like, 'Now, you can really see the beauty of your face,'" Perry said about the positive reactions to her cut. In the side-by-side pictures above (the left taken on February 26, 2017, and the right taken on March 18, 2017), you can see the drastic change Perry's haircut made to her whole look, opening up her face and making her eyes pop.
Zendaya revamped her look with a shorter cut
Zendaya cut her hair while promoting her 2026 film "The Drama," and it looked amazing. In the picture on the left, taken during Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025, she wore her hair in a flipped-up style around her shoulders, with an ombre-like coloring in shades of brown. It was such a different look from the photo on the right, taken on March 26, 2026. The curly-haired strands fell over one eye, slightly shorter than a bob but longer than a pixie cut. "Z wanted a cut that would work with her natural texture and also offer versatility," her hairstylist Ursula Stephen told Hypebae in March 2026.
Taylor Swift chopped her long blond locks
Even Taylor Swift isn't immune from a big, bold hair change. Case in point: when she chopped off her blond curls ahead of her "1989" era. She wore her curly blond hair in a low, side ponytail in the photo on the left from January 25, 2014. It was much shorter on March 1, 2014, as her curls were styled in a lob that hit right above her shoulders. Paired with her signature red lipstick, she looks great here, and ready for a new era!
Kaley Cuoco went super short with a pixie cut
Kaley Cuoco's pixie cut may not have made hairstyling faster on set, but she still rocked the style. In the photo on the left, taken at the "Authors Anonymous" premiere on April 9, 2014, Cuoco's curly blond hair was parted in the middle and hung to her shoulders. On the right, Cuoco was shockingly different at the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards on June 19, 2014. Her hair looked freshly highlighted as her bangs were swooped to one side and all the curls chopped off.
Zoë Kravitz is totally unrecognizable with a blond pixie cut
From one May to the next, Zoë Kravitz completely transformed her entire look. In the left-side picture taken on May 18, 2016, Kravitz had long, black hair styled in box braids. Nearly one year later, Kravitz stepped out with a very different but equally stunning style at the Met Gala on May 1, 2017. Her closely shorn hair was dyed platinum blond, which put her face on full display. Her cheeky, over-the-shoulder pose and sexy smirk shows how confident she felt with this hairdo.
Miley Cyrus grew up overnight with her super short hair
Everyone remembers where they were when Miley Cyrus shocked fans by chopping off her famous brunette hair in 2012. This marked the end of her "Hannah Montana" fame and the beginning of her rebellious "Bangerz" era. On June 27, 2012, Cyrus smiled with her brown hair highlighted blond and cut to her shoulders, as seen above-left. A couple months later, she showed off her super-short cut at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 6, 2012, as seen above-right. She looked glamorous with her platinum blond hair shaved on the sides and sticking straight up on top of her head.
Scarlett Johansson's sleek, short pixie cut
Scarlett Johansson cut her hair for the most relatable reason. In a November 2014 interview with Refinery29, she said, "I think I just got tired of wearing a ponytail all the time. I [was] always stuffing it under a wig, so I just cut if off." Compare her long, strawberry blond locks on the picture on the left from March 20, 2014, to the picture on the right, taken on December 1, 2014. Her shorter hair was platinum blond and slicked back, longer in the front and shorter on the sides. She looks beautiful either way, but the short cut totally suits her.