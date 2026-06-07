7 Celebs Who Had Major Short Hair Transformations & Totally Rocked It

A celebrity's hair is sometimes just as famous as their name. (Think: Taylor Swift's long, curly strands when her career was first taking off.) But even they get bored of the same old routine. That's why many celebrities have made drastic hair changes throughout the years — some have even totally shaved their heads — and it completely transforms their look. Whether they did it for a role or just wanted something different, many celebrities have surprised us with their stunning short haircuts over the years.

When it comes to shorter hair, not every celebrity has decided to keep the chopped look. In fact, some, like Kaley Cuoco, have instantly regretted it. In an October 2022 interview with Glamour, Cuoco opened up about the pixie cut she got for the film "Burning Bodhi." "I just f***ing cut my hair off and didn't tell anyone," she told the outlet, adding that she dealt with the consequences when she filmed Season 8 of "The Big Bang Theory." Cuoco explained, "I was bored and sick of the hair, and what's funny is I thought by cutting my hair, I would spend less time in the hair and makeup chair ... that decision bit me in the a** and it took way longer to do my short hair. I was like, This is the worst decision! What was I thinking?!"

Others have embraced their shorter hair and have cut it again and again (like Zendaya). Either way, when these celebrities showed up to the red carpet with a new, shorter 'do, we were impressed with how awesome they looked.