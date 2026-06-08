Modern Family's Ariel Winter Looks Different Without Her Brunette Locks - Here's Why

"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter has gone through a stunning transformation ever since she became a household name as tweenager Alex Dunphy, on the hit sitcom, beginning in 2009. Entering adolescence and young womanhood in the public eye often involves a lot of experimenting with style and beauty trends, including different hair colors. Winter loves to mix things up but, although she's undeniably absolutely gorgeous, there's one shade the actor definitely shouldn't try to pull off again, and photo evidence supports this opinion. In July 2020, Winter posted photos on Instagram in which she had platinum blonde hair. "Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!" she captioned the post, referencing "Game of Thrones."

The shade of blonde she chose provides less contrast for her skin tone than darker hair colors would. This is why she basically looks like a completely different person with platinum blonde hair, as opposed to with her more natural chocolatey brown shade. Her hair basically matches her pale skin in the 2020 pics, which really washes her out. It's not typically a look that people strive for, so this is a case where Ariel Winter's reality might have been more flattering than her Instagram vibe. It was the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, though, so it's completely understandable that she needed a change.