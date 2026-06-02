Prince Edward & Duchess Sophie Exude Relationship Goals On Cozy Portugal Trip

It's official: Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, are the royal romance role models of the moment. The pair tied the knot nearly three decades ago, but it's clear their love is still alive and well. June 1 marked the start of the couple's three-day tour in Portugal. Photos from the trip have already started making the rounds online and royal watchers have total heart eyes thanks to these two love birds.

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While in Lisbon, Edward and Sophie took a ride in a historic tram where they sat sweetly side by side. One X user shared a photo of the duo smiling during their ride. Positive comments about the happy couple quickly flooded in. "These two are just so darn cute right now!" one person wrote. "Totally agree! They've always been adorable together, but in the last few years they're ever cuter," the original poster added. "They look like they're on a date!" another X user pointed out alongside heart emojis. There have been some royal tours that left us cringing over the years. Evidently, though, Edward and Sophie's honeymoon-like trip is the total opposite.