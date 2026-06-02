Prince Edward & Duchess Sophie Exude Relationship Goals On Cozy Portugal Trip
It's official: Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, are the royal romance role models of the moment. The pair tied the knot nearly three decades ago, but it's clear their love is still alive and well. June 1 marked the start of the couple's three-day tour in Portugal. Photos from the trip have already started making the rounds online and royal watchers have total heart eyes thanks to these two love birds.
While in Lisbon, Edward and Sophie took a ride in a historic tram where they sat sweetly side by side. One X user shared a photo of the duo smiling during their ride. Positive comments about the happy couple quickly flooded in. "These two are just so darn cute right now!" one person wrote. "Totally agree! They've always been adorable together, but in the last few years they're ever cuter," the original poster added. "They look like they're on a date!" another X user pointed out alongside heart emojis. There have been some royal tours that left us cringing over the years. Evidently, though, Edward and Sophie's honeymoon-like trip is the total opposite.
Royal watchers clearly enjoy seeing a royal tour go so well
It wasn't just Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's cozy tram ride that had folks feeling warm and fuzzy. The couple has also seemingly been coordinating outfits with the red and green Portugal flag. "Just realised The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been matching in the colours of the Portugal flag all day (and I love it!)" one X user highlighted. "His red tie + her dress with green details during the day and his green tie + her red dress in the evening!" "Awwww love that!" one commenter wrote about the fashion statement, while another added, "Love the details."
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, put a pause on their own royal tours. They haven't done a big joint tour abroad since 2022. Meanwhile, just over a month prior, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's trip to Australia didn't bode well for their reported royal return aspirations. Folks weren't exactly pleased to see the former royal couple doing what royals typically do. Evidently, royal fans likely miss seeing couples enjoying time with each other while abroad on tour. Luckily, Edward and Sophie, it seems, are more than happy to fill that void.