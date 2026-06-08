Marriage Looks Different For These Unconventional Celeb Couples
Many marriages have their quirks or occasional red flags, and a celebrity's marriage is no different. However, famous people get more attention for their love life, especially when certain aspects of their relationship aren't the norm. Sometimes, celebrity couples make headlines for having big age gaps, especially when famous men marry women young enough to be their daughters. However, a celebrity's unorthodox marriage also looks like making choices that don't follow common advice or having arrangements that don't match what people expect of married couples.
Some celebrity couples attract criticism for these unconventional choices, such as having an open marriage, but other couples' decisions shed light on the pressure to conform to popular ideas of domestic life. When famous people openly discuss what makes their marriages different, the average person might be relieved that someone else realized certain things work better for other people. Here's a look at four celebrity couples who are happy with making some unique decisions in their marriage.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith opened their marriage shortly after separation
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for more than two decades, but the public got an inside scoop of the Smiths' unconventional relationship in July 2020. On "The Quite Frankly Show," singer August Alsina talked about his relationship with Pinkett Smith that started after her separation from Smith in 2016. Alsina said, "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership ... he gave me his blessing." The R&B artist then opened up about the bittersweet impact of his deep love for Pinkett Smith. "I have literally never been in love in that kind of way, so much so that being intertwined in that way, walking away from it butchered me."
Jada Pinkett Smith later confirmed the extramarital relationship on her Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk." "You and I were going through a difficult time...we basically broke up," she told Will Smith. "As time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August." After Smith encouraged her to call it a relationship, Pinkett Smith acknowledged the singer likely wanted to avoid being labeled as a homewrecker. The Smiths then ended the table talk by saying, "We ride together; we die together. Bad marriage for life." While some view separation as a step towards divorce, the Smiths seem content with staying apart and prioritizing their platonic bond.
Sheryl Lee Ralph is in love with her husband but doesn't live with him
After divorcing the father of her children, Sheryl Lee Ralph met her match in Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes. The two married in 2005 and had a mutual understanding of their high-demand careers. Ralph told People, "You fall in love with somebody and you realize he's not leaving his career. He's not leaving Philadelphia. I'm not leaving Hollywood." The Emmy-winning actress and her husband chose to see each other biweekly to allow their careers to thrive. "When I go to see him, I love to see him," she said. "When it's time to leave, 'Bye-bye. See you soon.' I'm telling you, life is good."
After People released her profile in 2025, Netizens applauded Ralph and Hughes for their unique marriage. One X user wrote, "I get it & I love it." Another X user complimented the couple's ability to figure out what works for them. They said, "This would be beyond ideal for me...they put the union before ego and what society says you 'should' or 'have' to do, to have a long lasting bond." Ralph and Hughes celebrated their twentieth anniversary in July that year, so their separate living arrangement clearly works.
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester live together with a twist
While a handful of celebrity married couples live apart, others choose to live together with their own nontraditional arrangements. Actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester met while filming "The Oranges" in 2011. The two married three years later and welcomed a daughter in 2015 and a son in 2020.
In January 2025, the couple attended the Golden Globes because of Brody's nomination for the Netflix series "Nobody Wants This." Access Hollywood told them that Nicole Kidman shared "her secret" to success in her relationship with Keith Urban: not sharing a bathroom. In response, Brody revealed that using different bathrooms also helped his decade-long marriage work. "We have de facto separate toilets," he said. "I go in the office. It's nice."
It seems like Meester never planned that, but doesn't mind it either. She said, "I have put no thought into the toilet situation whatsoever. Never crossed my mind."
Snooki and her husband sleep in different rooms with their kids
Snooki had a stunning transformation from her "Jersey Shore" era to her life as a mother of three. She and her husband Jionni LaValle met at the Karma nightclub while filming the third season of "Jersey Shore." The two got engaged before having their firstborn son in 2012 and had their daughter before marrying in 2014. Snooki and LaValle completed their family in 2019 with the arrival of their second son. Arranging one-on-one quality time with three kids is not easy, but the couple decided that co-sleeping with their older two kids was a good way to make it happen.
In 2022, Snooki discussed the sleeping arrangement on the "We Are Family" podcast. "Giovanna, I probably spend the most time with 'cause I co-sleep with her," she said. "And then my husband is with my son, and the baby just sleeps in the crib." Co-sleeping with her older two children didn't last since her youngest is no longer a toddler, but Snooki definitely has no regrets. Snooki commented on "Jersey Shore" co-star Deena Cortese's 2024 Instagram post that showed a photo of her sons in her bed. "Cosleeping for life! I miss my 12- and 10-year-old wanting to cuddle with me," she said (via Us Weekly).