Marriage Looks Different For These Unconventional Celeb Couples

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for more than two decades, but the public got an inside scoop of the Smiths' unconventional relationship in July 2020. On "The Quite Frankly Show," singer August Alsina talked about his relationship with Pinkett Smith that started after her separation from Smith in 2016. Alsina said, "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership ... he gave me his blessing." The R&B artist then opened up about the bittersweet impact of his deep love for Pinkett Smith. "I have literally never been in love in that kind of way, so much so that being intertwined in that way, walking away from it butchered me."

Jada Pinkett Smith later confirmed the extramarital relationship on her Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk." "You and I were going through a difficult time...we basically broke up," she told Will Smith. "As time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August." After Smith encouraged her to call it a relationship, Pinkett Smith acknowledged the singer likely wanted to avoid being labeled as a homewrecker. The Smiths then ended the table talk by saying, "We ride together; we die together. Bad marriage for life." While some view separation as a step towards divorce, the Smiths seem content with staying apart and prioritizing their platonic bond.