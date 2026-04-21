These Male Celebs Have Wives & Girlfriends Young Enough To Be Their Daughters

In Hollywood, age is just a number, and over the years, no one has lived by that golden rule more than male celebrities. It seems every other week, a male celebrity is fresh off a divorce and making it red carpet official with a girlfriend who is 30 years (or more) younger than him. Typically, many would assume the younger girlfriend is just a part of a midlife crisis, but for some celebrities, those age gap relationships have resulted in long-term marriages and even children.

For women like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, dating a much older man has it's benefits. She and Jason Statham have been going steady for years and have a 20 year age gap. "His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time," she told Glamour Magazine.

For a few of the famous couples, their very apparent age gap has caused controversies with "gold-digger" and even elder abuse speculations, while other male celebrities and their much younger girlfriends have turned into memes. A younger girlfriend could be what keeps these Hollywood aging stars feeling youthful, or, for divorcées, this could just truly be their second (or third) chance at finding true love.

Here are a few of male celebs with wives and girlfriends that are truly young enough to be their daughters, or... exactly the age of their daughters.