These Male Celebs Have Wives & Girlfriends Young Enough To Be Their Daughters
In Hollywood, age is just a number, and over the years, no one has lived by that golden rule more than male celebrities. It seems every other week, a male celebrity is fresh off a divorce and making it red carpet official with a girlfriend who is 30 years (or more) younger than him. Typically, many would assume the younger girlfriend is just a part of a midlife crisis, but for some celebrities, those age gap relationships have resulted in long-term marriages and even children.
For women like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, dating a much older man has it's benefits. She and Jason Statham have been going steady for years and have a 20 year age gap. "His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time," she told Glamour Magazine.
For a few of the famous couples, their very apparent age gap has caused controversies with "gold-digger" and even elder abuse speculations, while other male celebrities and their much younger girlfriends have turned into memes. A younger girlfriend could be what keeps these Hollywood aging stars feeling youthful, or, for divorcées, this could just truly be their second (or third) chance at finding true love.
Here are a few of male celebs with wives and girlfriends that are truly young enough to be their daughters, or... exactly the age of their daughters.
Clint Eastwood found love with a girlfriend 33 years his senior
Despite having multiple relationships in the spotlight, Clint Eastwood has always been notoriously private. Even though he's shied away from the attention, details about Eastwood's messy relationships with age gaps, have always spilled out in the media. Eastwood was previously married twice but found love again in 2014. According to People, the actor met Christina Sandera in 2014 while she was working at the Mission Ranch Hotel, which Eastwood owns. Sandera was 33 years younger. Per Daily Mail, the then 84-year old actor made it red carpet official with her at the 2015 Oscars. She continued to accompany the legendary Hollywood actor to red carpet over the years alongside his children.
Sadly, tragedy struck in 2024 when Sandera passed away at age 61. According to the Los Angeles Times, her cause of death was a heart attack. Eastwood, who had been living a quiet life with his longtime girlfriend, released a short statement. "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," he wrote. The actor's children also mourned her death, including daughter Morgan Eastwood. "A devastating loss for our whole family," she wrote on Instagram, (via the New York Post). "Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad. You will be greatly missed."
Al Pacino had a 51-year age gap with his on-again off-again girlfriend
Al Pacino is a Hollywood icon with a career spanning over 50 years. Audiences have seen him grow from a young heartthrob to a seasoned performer. Despite getting up there in age, the star has frequently been linked to women much younger than him. In 2020, ex-girlfriend Meital Dohan admitted their 36-year age gap was the primary reason for their breakup. "It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino," the actress told Times of Israel. "The age gap is difficult, yes." That failed love story didn't deter Pacino from finding love with an even younger woman.
In 2022, he was spotted on a date with 28-year-old film producer Noor Alfallah. Sources revealed to Page Six that the two started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being 53 years his junior, the source revealed that this is not Alfallah's first rodeo. After all, her ex is Mick Jagger. "The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father," a source bluntly put it.
Just a year later, the two announced they had a baby on the way. A rep confirmed to the Daily Mail that the two welcomed a baby boy named Roman Pacino. Shortly after, the 84-year-old actor left people confused when he declared himself as single. The actor's reps explained to People that the two are "friends" who are co-parenting.
Dennis Quaid's called the 39-year age gap with wife paradise
Actor Dennis Quaid is no stranger to controversial moments. Besides his political opinions, nothing has been more controversial than his very public relationship with a much younger woman. In 2019, the actor excitedly confirmed to Extra that he proposed to his girlfriend, Laura Savoie, during a romantic trip to Hawaii. "It was very much a surprise," he shared about the surprise proposal. Unfortunately, fans didn't share that excitement when they realized that the then 65-year-old actor was engaged to a woman 39 years younger than him.
In an interview with The Guardian shortly after, the "Parent Trap" star brushed off the growing criticism of his relationship. "No, it really doesn't bother us," he replied. According to the actor, the two met at a business event and just naturally hit it off. "I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me... you have no control over who you fall in love with," he shared. "I don't fall in love easy. But I can't let what a few people think control all that." The criticism clearly didn't get to the couple, because they soon eloped just a year later, according to People.
As of writing, the now 71-year-old is apparently in marital bliss with his 32-year-old wife. "My life is paradise," Quaid gushed to Fox News Digital when asked about Savoie. "Every day is paradise with her. It really is."
Mick Jagger's fiancée defended their 44-year age gap
Rock stars are known for messy relationships, and Mick Jagger has a very complicated family tree. As of writing, he's 81 years old and settled down with fiancée, Melanie Hamrick. Jagger choosing to settle down again is certainly surprising, but what's even more shocking is their 44-year age gap. Hamrick is a 37-year-old former ballerina who met the Rolling Stones star in 2014, per People.
In 2016, the couple welcomed a son together, the singer's eighth child. In 2025, Hamrick confirmed they're engaged but explained they're not planning to dance down the aisle any time soon. "We've been engaged two or three years," Hamrick told Paris Match, (via People). "Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything." Getting hitched doesn't seem to be a concern for the couple, and neither is that age gap.
Whenever she's asked about her much older fiancé, Hemrick is quick to remind everyone that Jagger hasn't lost his moves. "He's younger than me," she joked to Page Six in 2025. "He's amazing, he really is."
And for the critics of their relationship? Hemrick doesn't pay them no mind. "I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business," she bluntly told The Sunday Times.
David Foster and Katharine McPhee aren't fighting their 35-year age gap
David Foster and Katharine McPhee's romance has always raised eyebrows. McPhee and Foster first met on "American Idol" in 2006 when he appeared as a mentor. In 2008, the two reconnected at McPhee's wedding to another man, where they performed together. In 2018, the two musicians went public and have since been going strong. They tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed a son together in 2021, per People.
However, despite their steady romance, McPhee admitted to initially having some reservations about their relationship, especially public perception of their 35-year age gap. "We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment," she said on an episode of Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast. She went to explain that their romance was anything but a whirlwind, and she hesitated due to the connotations of being seen dating a much older man. "It took me a while to kind of come around to really want to have a real, serious relationship because I was very concerned with what people would think." [24:07]
In 2024, when Foster turned 75, they threw a concert to celebrate the milestone. Despite the massive event, the two shared that they weren't focusing on the age too much. "It's like we sort of just accept life as it comes, and we're not fighting getting older, because it just keeps getting better," McPhee gushed to People.
Robert De Niro's 35-year age gap with girlfriend became a punch line
When news broke of Robert De Niro's divorce from his longtime wife, Grace Hightower, many wondered what took the couple so long. De Niro and Hightower's marriage was pretty chaotic, to say the least. With two divorces under his belt, many wondered if he would settle down again. In 2021, Page Six gave the lowdown on who the Oscar winner moved on with. The "Goodfellas" star was spotted vacationing in France with Tiffany Chen, a martial arts instructor. The outlet revealed that the two first crossed paths in 2015 on the set of "The Intern" starring De Niro. Things between the two must've gotten serious, because, in 2023, the actor revealed he welcomed his seventh child, per Page Six. De Niro didn't publicly mention Chen, but she was spotted months earlier rocking a baby bump.
Months later, the couple's relationship came under fire. In a lawsuit filed by De Niro's former assistant, she claimed the actor bragged about their age gap. "[De Niro] alluded to the age difference [with girlfriend Tiffany Chen] being 30 years and he boasted about that," she testified, per the New York Post.
More jabs came about their obvious age gap at the 2024 Oscars. Host Jimmy Kimmel called out the couple's almost 35-year age gap in the opening monologue. "In 1976, Jodie Foster was young enough to play Robert De Niro's daughter," Kimmel joked, (via E! News). "Now she's 20 years too old to be his girlfriend."
Jeff Goldblum joked about a 30-year age gap with Emilie Goldblum
Actor Jeff Goldblum and his wife's 30-year age gap doesn't bother them at all. At the time of this writing, the actor is 73 years old, and his wife, retired Olympic athlete Emilie Livingston-Goldblum, is 43 years old. The two tied the knot in 2014 after more than three years of dating, per Us Weekly. The happy couple has two children together, who are currently just 8 and 10 years old. The actor joked with British outlet iNews about fatherhood at this point in his life. "I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they're going to be, and where I'm going to be," he said, (via People). "And when I buy a watch, I wonder who's going to get it."
Starting a family at their ages is a decision the two deliberated on for a while and even sought the help of a therapist for. In a vulnerable post shared to her Instagram, Emilie described how scary it was to share with Jeff her desire to have children. "That was a scary day, opening myself up completely, knowing he might not want kids or to marry again," she wrote. "And we just kept talking about it together and with our therapist until we decided that it was the right thing to do!" Ultimately, the two made that leap together and are much happier because of it. "I love this man with ALL of my heart! Thank you universe," she wrote.
Richard Gere's 33-year age gap with wife is still going strong
Richard Gere has made a career out of being the leading man who steals hearts in the best romcoms. However, behind the cameras, his love life has been pretty unconventional. The actor has been known for dating and marrying women who are younger than him. In 1991, he famously married model Cindy Crawford, who was 17 years younger than him. The two divorced shortly after, and Crawford has since blamed their age gap for the split. That failed marriage didn't stop him from pursuing relationships with younger women. In 2018, the "Pretty Woman" star married longtime girlfriend Alejandra Silva, per People.
The marriage certainly turned heads with Silva being 33 years younger than him. In 2019, Silva opened up about their relationship and revealed that she had some hesitation. "I'm sure I did [have some doubts] at some point. In the beginning, he was more convinced than me. But from very early on, we felt that we were destined to be together," she told Hello!
In February 2019, the couple welcomed their first son together, Alexander. Nine months later, they announced the arrival of their second child, James, (via People). That large age gap doesn't seem to worry them at all. "In this life it had to be like this," Silva told Hello! when asked about it. "He has promised me at least 20 good years!"
Leonardo DiCaprio's 24-year age gap with Vittoria Ceretti isn't surprising
When it comes to dating much younger women, no one has been the face of the movement as long as Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio's high-profile relationships with women in their 20s (25 years old, if you're being specific) have become a pop culture meme. Despite the noticeable trend, the Oscar winner has never been discouraged in pursuing relationships with large age gaps. In 2023, the then-48-year-old was spotted by Daily Mail sharing a smooch with 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. Fans didn't blink at their 23-year age gap but were shocked when the relationship later seemed to be getting serious. According to Harper's Bazaar, the model was there alongside A-listers at DiCaprio's 49th birthday party.
In 2025, Ceretti opened up to Vogue France about her relationship with the notoriously private actor. "It's something you learn," she said about navigating media scrutiny on her personal life. "If what you're experiencing is real, and you know you love each other, then there's no reason to worry. Because love protects and gives confidence." The couple attended the 2026 Oscars together, signifying that their relationship is definitely serious. "This relationship with Vittoria does feel different and more serious. He genuinely cares for her," a source told People. "They may not be ready to get married, but for the first time Leo is open to a serious future."
Dolph Lundgren defended his 40-year age gap with wife
When it comes to celebrity couples with the biggest age differences, it's usually actors who like to show off a younger woman on their arm. Swedish actor and filmmaker Dolph Lundgren is no different. At the time of this writing, Lundgren is 68 years old, and his wife, Emma Krokdal, is 28 years old — the same age as one of his daughters. The couple married in 2023, and despite the 40-year age gap, the actor believes they share a similar mentality. "I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She's had an interesting life," Lundgren told People. "She came over here from a small town in Norway... and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don't have to deal with."
Despite Krokdal staying by his side through a cancer diagnosis, not all people are buying their relationship. In December 2025, the "Rocky IV" star hit back at critics. "To me, age is just a number. It doesn't really matter. I mean we're all gonna be dead a hundred years from now — most of us anyway — and nothing will matter," Lundgren told Fox News Digital.
In an interview on Hot Mics with Billy Bush, Lundgren hinted he's open to having another child, "Obviously having a kid when you're over 60... some people would not approve of it but, on the other hand you know it gives you another reason to live till you're 95."
Bill Belichick's 49-year age gap with his girlfriend caused a stir
Former NFL coach Bill Belichick used to only be known for one thing: winning Super Bowls. However, recently the coach has made more headlines for his personal life than for coaching. His relationship with Jordon Hudson, who is 47 years younger than him, has caused a stir. As People reported, the pair were first spotted out in 2023 after the football coach split from his longtime girlfriend. However, according to TMZ, Belichick and Hudson's meet cute actually happened on a plane in 2021. The college student at the time even got him to autograph her textbook. Their relationship was certainly a punchline later during The Roast of Tom Brady. Per the New York Post, Rob Gronkowski was just one of many who made jabs at Hudson's age.
As their relationship became more public, comments about their age gap and numerous messy rumors about Jordan Hudson were catching steam. Hudson addressed the naysayers on her Instagram. "Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity," she wrote on her story, (via People). If she thought that was going to silence the haters, boy, was she wrong. After Belichick's disastrous appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, which featured Hudson off-camera as a "constant presence" instructing him on what to answer, controversy only grew. Former Fox News Host Megyn Kelly described the appearance as "bizarre" and called Hudson a "monster" controlling Belichick, per Page Six. Kelly even compared their relationship dynamic to elder abuse.