'It's Worth It': What Jeff Bezos Has Said About 'Rebuilding' After The Blue Origin Explosion
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has weathered his fair share of tragedies. And in 2026, the tech billionaire braved another unfortunate event when his space company, Blue Origin, had a significant setback in its venture to help NASA take humans back to the moon. Dramatic video footage showed the Glenn rocket undergoing a launch pad test firing on May 28, 2026, before it erupted in a massive explosion. Bezos has made history for some eyeroll-worthy reasons, and the blast made some of its own, considering it's said to have been the biggest one yet in Cape Canaveral. Given that rockets have been launched from the city for over 60 years, that's really saying something. Bezos took it all in stride, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reassure the public that he is definitely not holding a pity party.
"Very rough day, but we'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It's worth it," he confirmed, adding that there were no casualties. "It's too early to know the root cause but we're already working to find it," Bezos shared. On June 1, 2026, the Amazon founder took to X once again to provide another update, including a more detailed picture of the damage that occurred as well as the structures that came away from the explosion unscathed. He remained positive, signing off with, "We will fly again before the end of this year. Gradatim Ferociter." That last bit translates to: "Step by step, ferociously." Bezos is certainly tenacious, but when you quite literally have money to burn, you can afford to be.
Even Elon Musk empathized with Jeff Bezos
Elon Musk extending his sincerest sympathies to Jeff Bezos after his Blue Origin rocket went up in flames wasn't on our 2026 Bingo card. The drama between Bezos and Musk is well documented, and one would think, given past evidence, that the SpaceX founder would have been reveling in his adversary's misery. But, on the contrary, Musk took to the comments section of Bezos' tweet addressing the explosion to note, "Ad astra per aspera," which translates to: "Through hardships to the stars." Try as we might, we couldn't detect a hint of sarcasm or menace in this particular tweet (for once).
Musk has experience when it comes to watching millions of dollars go up in flames. He notably lost a rocket of his own to a fiery explosion in June 2025. The SpaceX Starship rocket died a quick, dramatic death while undergoing a routine ground test. Musk is notorious for rushing the testing of his rockets in an attempt to save money, time, and to gather as much flight data as possible to improve future designs. After the Starship rocket went up in flames, the Tesla CEO took to X to quip, "Just a scratch."
Bezos also seems to have cut down on his usual animosity towards his rival in the space race, even paying Musk a rare compliment during an interview with CNBC mere days before his rocket went up in flames. "I'm very admiring of what SpaceX has done, and I want the world to have at least two SpaceXs, maybe even more," Bezos enthused.