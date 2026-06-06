'It's Worth It': What Jeff Bezos Has Said About 'Rebuilding' After The Blue Origin Explosion

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has weathered his fair share of tragedies. And in 2026, the tech billionaire braved another unfortunate event when his space company, Blue Origin, had a significant setback in its venture to help NASA take humans back to the moon. Dramatic video footage showed the Glenn rocket undergoing a launch pad test firing on May 28, 2026, before it erupted in a massive explosion. Bezos has made history for some eyeroll-worthy reasons, and the blast made some of its own, considering it's said to have been the biggest one yet in Cape Canaveral. Given that rockets have been launched from the city for over 60 years, that's really saying something. Bezos took it all in stride, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reassure the public that he is definitely not holding a pity party.

"Very rough day, but we'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It's worth it," he confirmed, adding that there were no casualties. "It's too early to know the root cause but we're already working to find it," Bezos shared. On June 1, 2026, the Amazon founder took to X once again to provide another update, including a more detailed picture of the damage that occurred as well as the structures that came away from the explosion unscathed. He remained positive, signing off with, "We will fly again before the end of this year. Gradatim Ferociter." That last bit translates to: "Step by step, ferociously." Bezos is certainly tenacious, but when you quite literally have money to burn, you can afford to be.