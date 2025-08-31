Tragic Details About Jeff Bezos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jeff Bezos had the typical entrepreneurial experience in reverse. While speaking to TIME in 1999, Bezos shared that when he opened his first business, an online bookstore, in 1994, he believed he only had a 30% chance of success. However, the heavy gamble paid off as the little bookstore became the E-tail giant that is Amazon. As the company grew, so did Bezos' horizons, and he tried his hand at several ventures that cost him dearly. In 2014, Amazon's mobile device, the Fire Phone, hit the market with a $199 price tag. Unfortunately, within a couple of months, the price dropped to 99 cents, which also included a 2-year AT&T plan. The estimated loss from this ill-advised venture was an eye-watering $170 million.

Amazon has similarly faced astounding losses in failed investments over the years. In 1999, the E-tailer lost tens of millions with its investment in Pets.com, which went belly up in 2001. Just a year prior, the tech giant poured $60 million into a delivery business called Kozmo, which was defunct by 2001. During an appearance at Business Insider's 2014 Ignition conference, Bezos also revealed that Amazon had racked up billions of dollars in other losses. However, according to the 2020 book "Invent and Wander," he believed there were two types of failures: Experimental and operational.

The Blue Origin founder argued that operational failures were a greater cause for concern because they showed poor execution. In contrast, Bezos reckoned entrepreneurs shouldn't be bummed out about experimental failures because they had tried something brand new in a valiant attempt to change the game for good. Suffice it to say he has taken a similarly optimistic approach to all the tragedies he's endured.