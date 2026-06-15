Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Punky Brewster After The Show Ended?

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There were numerous cute children's sitcoms in the 1980s and 1990s; the uniquely named "Punky Brewster" was one of the cutest. The show focused on an orphan named Punky who was raised by an elderly curmudgeon named Henry Warnimont. The show perfectly balanced light comedy with more serious issues. On top of that, it had some incredibly talented child actors. Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson knew how to make us laugh and cry from an early age. "The show was not just a show," Frye told Paste magazine in 2021. "It was our lives in so many ways and still fundamentally is and I think Punky connected to people in such a unique way."

After the show ended, its cast members went on to have fascinating careers. One became a key player in a beloved Disney sitcom. Another played token nerds in several Hollywood productions for decades. Many cast members even appeared in a 2021 revival of the series. Here's a look at what happened to the cast of "Punky Brewster" since the series came to an end.