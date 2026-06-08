Fourth Time's A Charm: All About Dennis Quaid's Wife Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid has been one of Hollywood's rugged leading men for decades with a string of famous romances to his name, including four marriages. One of Dennis' four marriages has raised red flags for the somewhat alarming age gap, with nearly 40 years between the actor and his fourth wife, Laura Savoie. However, the age gap hasn't deterred their apparent passion. In 2023, Quaid told People, "Laura's the love of my life. She came along and we have a bond with one another that I never had with anybody else before. It's a joy of life that we share together."

Dennis' cowboy-esque charisma and striking grin made him a catch for the women of Hollywood, of whom Dennis has had his share. He married his first wife, fellow actor P.J. Soles, in 1978 after working together in the film "Our Winning Season." They split in 1983, and then came the iconic relationship between Dennis and Meg Ryan in the '90s, whom he married in 1991. They share a son, actor Jack Quaid, but they divorced in 2001 after rumored infidelity on both parts.

Dennis ditched Hollywood dating after a few years and entered his third marriage to Kimberly Buffington, a real estate agent from Texas. They tied the knot in 2004 and later welcomed twins Thomas and Zoe via a surrogate. Things reportedly got rocky for the couple in 2012 and they ultimately divorced in 2016 after 12 years together. Similar to Buffington, Savoie isn't a public figure, even after her marriage to Dennis put her in the spotlight. Savoie began her life and career as an academic before a chance meeting led her to marry the Hollywood icon. Read on for everything we know about Dennis' fourth wife.