Fourth Time's A Charm: All About Dennis Quaid's Wife Laura Savoie
Dennis Quaid has been one of Hollywood's rugged leading men for decades with a string of famous romances to his name, including four marriages. One of Dennis' four marriages has raised red flags for the somewhat alarming age gap, with nearly 40 years between the actor and his fourth wife, Laura Savoie. However, the age gap hasn't deterred their apparent passion. In 2023, Quaid told People, "Laura's the love of my life. She came along and we have a bond with one another that I never had with anybody else before. It's a joy of life that we share together."
Dennis' cowboy-esque charisma and striking grin made him a catch for the women of Hollywood, of whom Dennis has had his share. He married his first wife, fellow actor P.J. Soles, in 1978 after working together in the film "Our Winning Season." They split in 1983, and then came the iconic relationship between Dennis and Meg Ryan in the '90s, whom he married in 1991. They share a son, actor Jack Quaid, but they divorced in 2001 after rumored infidelity on both parts.
Dennis ditched Hollywood dating after a few years and entered his third marriage to Kimberly Buffington, a real estate agent from Texas. They tied the knot in 2004 and later welcomed twins Thomas and Zoe via a surrogate. Things reportedly got rocky for the couple in 2012 and they ultimately divorced in 2016 after 12 years together. Similar to Buffington, Savoie isn't a public figure, even after her marriage to Dennis put her in the spotlight. Savoie began her life and career as an academic before a chance meeting led her to marry the Hollywood icon. Read on for everything we know about Dennis' fourth wife.
Laura Savoie holds two master's degrees and a real estate license
Laura Savoie does not appear to have held any Hollywood aspirations in her career, based on the information listed in her public LinkedIn profile. According to the site, Savoie graduated from Pepperdine University and holds two master's degrees from the Texas McCombs School of Business and the University of Notre Dame, the latter of which she graduated with honors. There are unconfirmed reports that Savoie dated actor Jeremy Piven while she attended Pepperdine, but neither party has ever confirmed or spoken about the rumors.
Savoie worked as a research and teaching assistant at both her graduate schools, and she followed up with a job in the assurance department at Ernst & Young. She holds other certifications as well, including a real estate license and yoga teacher registration. As of 2025, her current job is listed as partner and founder at Bonniedale Films, a production company she launched with Quaid. According to a 2021 report from Deadline, Savoie bought the rights to the Aimee Mayo memoir "Talking to the Sky," which documents the singer's career as a songwriter. Bonniedale Films took on the memoir as a potential film project.
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie met in 2019 and married in 2020
It seems like Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie had a whirlwind romance after meeting in 2019. "It was love at first sight," he told People. The pair met at a business event in 2019 and dated for about five months before getting engaged in October of that year. "I just love who she is as a person," said Quaid. "Her character, her intelligence, of course, her beauty. And her point of view of the world."
The couple had plans for a wedding in Hawaii with a second reception in Nashville that were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they opted to elope in Santa Barbara on June 2, 2020. Quaid told the outlet, "And we're really glad we did. It was about us. It was beautiful." Savoie also spoke with People, saying she has "never met someone who is so in love with life. It's like nothing can bring him down. Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day."
Laura Savoie and Dennis Quaid share a strong Christian faith
Over the course of his Hollywood career, Dennis Quaid has become more open about the importance of his Christian faith, which is one of the things he and fourth wife Laura Savoie share. Savoie told People in 2020, shortly after she and Quaid married, that faith is the "greatest source of strength in our relationship." Quaid echoed this statement, adding, "We're both Christians, and right from the start God has always had a hand in the relationship."
In 2025, five years into the marriage, Quaid gushed again about Savoie and how faith played a role in the relationship. "It's the closest relationship I've ever had with anybody. Every day is paradise. What can I tell you? I don't know why God had waited so long to bring her, for her to come along, but [I'm] really glad he brought her into my life, or I walked into hers," he told Fox News Digital.
Laura Savoie is significantly younger than Dennis Quaid
One of the much-discussed elements of Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie's relationship is their rather significant age gap, one of the biggest age differences between celebrity couples in Hollywood. Quaid is 39 years older than Savoie, but he has said multiple times he never intended to find someone so much younger than him. "I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me," he told The Guardian in 2019, shortly into the relationship. "I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don't fall in love easy."
The contentious topic has been brought up several times, but Quaid brushes it off with ease. "I haven't spoken out about the age difference of my wife. Other people have. But ... I really don't think about it," he told Fox News Digital in 2024. "She's got so much going on that, you know, I just don't notice it. She's just, she's the light of my life." Similarly, Dennis insisted the age gap between himself and Savoie is something they both "just never noticed," per an interview with People.
Dennis Quaid has said his marriage to Laura Savoie will be his 'final' one
Dennis Quaid has been married three times prior to his marriage to Laura Savoie, not an atypical number by Hollywood standards. But Quaid has declared that this marriage, his fourth, to Laura Savoie is going to be the one to stick. During a 2019 appearance on "The View," Quaid was teased about being married before by Joy Behar, to which he replied, "[This time is the] fourth and final — this is it." He added more praise, saying, "She's really fantastic. She has a double master's right now in economics and business. She's just a soulful, wonderful, beautiful person."
He made a similar comment in his 2019 interview with The Guardian, saying, "I've been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life." There are multiple other interviews with Quaid over their six-year relationship where he heaps praise on Savoie, insisting he has never felt this way about anyone before. "She came along and we have a bond with one another that I never had with anybody else before," he told People in 2023.
Laura Savoie's social media is private
Before her relationship with Dennis Quaid, Laura Savoie was not a public figure, though her marriage to a Hollywood legend certainly ushered her into the spotlight. While Savoie's Instagram account is set to private, Us Weekly claimed that she regularly gushed about the actor on her Instagram page in the early stages of their relationship. That included a photo of the duo hugging with a caption that read, "Never been happier." Quaid also has an Instagram page, but it leans almost exclusively toward business and promotion posts.
Savoie has also given very few interviews since her marriage to Quaid. She spoke out a few times around the time they tied the knot in 2020. "We both had to go through things to be who we are now and who we are now was ready for each other," she told People at the time, adding how she appreciated the "wisdom" he had. But since then, she has largely kept to herself. Meanwhile, Quaid often brings up his love for her in interviews, as evidenced by his quotes above.
Laura Savoie became a stepmom to three kids when she married Dennis Quaid
Laura Savoie had no children of her own prior to meeting Dennis Quaid, and in all the interviews and discussions about their relationship, it seems they do not appear to have plans to add to the family. Dennis is already a father to three children. He shares eldest son, Jack Quaid, with his second ex-wife, Meg Ryan. Despite their rocky separation, Dennis and Ryan maintain a family bond that Jack has never given up on. Dennis also shares twins with his third ex-wife, Kimberly Buffington. In 2026, Dennis filed to end his $13,750 monthly child support payments to Buffington for the twins, Thomas and Zoe, who were 18 years old at the time and high school graduates. According to documents obtained by People, the divorce agreement stated the payments would end when the kids finished 12th grade. The agreement also noted he was required to pay Buffington an additional sum each year if he makes over $1.3 million. Dennis requested any bonus be prorated to the date of the twins' graduations instead of his full 2026 income.
Many have noted that Savoie is a year younger than Jack, though that issue has never been addressed publicly by either person. As it stands, Dennis and Savoie are one of Hollywood's most successful age gap relationships. However, when the news of Dennis' engagement with Savoie hit the headlines, it did spark a little teasing from his "Parent Trap" co-star Elaine Hendrix, who quipped on X, "Watch out for those twins." In the 1998 comedy, Hendrix played Meredith Blake, the much younger fiancée of Dennis' character, Nick Parker. Lindsay Lohan played Parkers' twin girls, who are determined to break them up to reunite him with their birth mother.