Sam Elliott, 81, Is Proof You're Never Too Old To Learn Something New
For Hollywood legend Sam Elliott, who has presided over a career defined by unparalleled acting chops and a gravelly voice that's equal parts soothing and intimidating, a good day is measured by how much he can learn from it. Indeed, it turns out that when the 81-year-old Elliott isn't stepping up for his co-stars during hard times, he's focusing his energy on learning from them, even if they happen to be 11 years his junior. "Landman" leads Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliott already discussed their close bond in real life, but this new interview adds a humbling twist to the relationship.
In a May 26, 2026, interview with Variety, the veteran talked about his role as T.L. Norris, the father of Tommy Norris (played by Thornton), in Taylor Sheridan's "Landman." Elliott discussed how working with the talented cast of "Landman" has affected his approach to the whole acting gig, despite having racked up six decades' worth of filmography, starting all the way back with his 1969 role in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."
"I'm working with Billy Bob Thornton, so I'm going to be learning something from him this time around," he said, a remarkable statement from someone whose sheer on-screen presence immediately elevates a project. "He's been in this game for a long time. He's not only a brilliant actor, but he's not a bad director or a writer," Elliott added.
Sam Elliott has been honing his craft since the beginning
For a man with such a résumé, Sam Elliott seems to love paying compliments to his costars. Of course, that doesn't mean Billy Bob Thornton's own run is anything to laugh at — this is the same guy who wrote, directed, and starred in 1996's "Sling Blade," which garnered him an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Elliott's own Oscar nomination came in 2019, for his role in Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born." Some believe this took too long considering Elliott's long-standing career.
Elliott has always been dedicated to this craft. "I think I was like eight or nine when I first made a conscious decision that I wanted to do that," he explained about acting to The Hollywood Reporter back in 2015. Elliott became obsessed with performing, appearing in just about anything that put him in front of a crowd. When he went to Los Angeles, he spent two years working in construction to pay the bills, while taking acting workshops at night, all in the hope of one day making it in showbiz. And make it he did, though building one of the most enviable careers in Hollywood apparently hasn't stopped him from leaving his ego in the trailer.