'I'm Paying For It Now': Sam Elliott Relates To His Landman Character's Struggles With Aging

Many actors leave or are forced out of the entertainment industry as they get older, but Sam Elliott has had a career resurgence in the 2020s after over 60 years of acting. Following his performance in "A Star is Born," which earned him his first Oscar nomination, Elliott starred in the three-time Emmy-winning Western comedy, "The Ranch," and the "Yellowstone" prequel miniseries "1883."

In 2025, Elliott joined the cast of "Landman," another popular western series created by Taylor Sheridan. In the second season of the show, Sam Elliott and Billie Bob Thornton are close co-stars with Elliott playing Thornton's estranged father.

Thomas "T.L". Norris, Elliott's character, is at a point in his life where he struggles to complete some physical activities, which Elliott can relate to as a man in his 80s. "I've had a hard life. I've been an athlete all my life, and I've been a laborer all my life, and I'm paying for it now," Elliott told Variety in May 2026.