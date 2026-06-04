Demi Moore Looks So Different With Shoulder-Length Hair (And We're Here For It)

Actor Demi Moore has been a star in Hollywood for decades, undergoing quite the transformation. But for many years, she's stuck with long black hair as her go-to style. Of course, it looks great, which is probably why she's made it her staple look for so long, but Moore can definitely pull off other hairstyles too. Luckily for fans of the "Landman" actor, Moore surprised people with a rare appearance in short hair, and we are absolutely here for this stunning switch-up.

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On May 21, 2026, at the Cannes Film Festival, Moore arrived in a gorgeous royal blue strapless dress with a bold sparkling necklace. But most people couldn't look away from her short hair, which was styled in waves and ended at her shoulders. Although some may have thought she really cut her tresses or was wearing a wig, it was simply crafted to look that way by Dimitris Giannetos, her hairstylist. (Following days at Cannes, Moore was rocking her super-long hair once again.) On Instagram, Giannetos called it a "De-Marilyn Bob."

The "Substance" actor looked totally different with the short hair, and this particular length is one she's rarely tried before. It really emphasized her facial bone structure, and the wavy style completed the old-Hollywood red carpet look for the event. This wasn't the only time she tested out a shorter hairstyle.