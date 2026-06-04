Demi Moore Looks So Different With Shoulder-Length Hair (And We're Here For It)
Actor Demi Moore has been a star in Hollywood for decades, undergoing quite the transformation. But for many years, she's stuck with long black hair as her go-to style. Of course, it looks great, which is probably why she's made it her staple look for so long, but Moore can definitely pull off other hairstyles too. Luckily for fans of the "Landman" actor, Moore surprised people with a rare appearance in short hair, and we are absolutely here for this stunning switch-up.
On May 21, 2026, at the Cannes Film Festival, Moore arrived in a gorgeous royal blue strapless dress with a bold sparkling necklace. But most people couldn't look away from her short hair, which was styled in waves and ended at her shoulders. Although some may have thought she really cut her tresses or was wearing a wig, it was simply crafted to look that way by Dimitris Giannetos, her hairstylist. (Following days at Cannes, Moore was rocking her super-long hair once again.) On Instagram, Giannetos called it a "De-Marilyn Bob."
The "Substance" actor looked totally different with the short hair, and this particular length is one she's rarely tried before. It really emphasized her facial bone structure, and the wavy style completed the old-Hollywood red carpet look for the event. This wasn't the only time she tested out a shorter hairstyle.
Moore hasn't committed to short hair in years
The last time Demi Moore permanently rocked a bob or pixie cut was back in the 1990s, mainly during her marriage to Bruce Willis. At the time of her hit films "Ghost," "A Few Good Men," "G.I. Jane," and more, Moore seemed unafraid to try any kind of hairstyle. With the first film, it was a pixie cut, while the last featured a complete buzzcut. In the years since, Moore has generally stuck with her long black locks, although she's tried a shorter style here and there.
In 2026 alone, she had multiple short hairdos for fashion events. Beyond Cannes, she had a shorter and straighter faux bob at Milan Fashion Week. But such styles are seemingly not here to stay. Moore talked about her history of hair transformations in a 2026 interview with British Vogue. Sharing why she committed to long hair after "G.I. Jane," she said, " ... I had the feeling of 'now what?' I'd had a pixie cut, I'd had a bob, I'd gone blonde, I'd been red, I'd had layers, I had bangs — I'd done so many things and I wanted to just let it grow."
Based on the conversation, she doesn't seem to have desire to permanently change her hair anymore (though there are rumors surrounding her about plastic surgery). Moore explained, "I love that I experimented when I was younger and it's something I encourage in other people, but, at a certain point, I got to what I felt was most comfortable, most at ease and most a reflection of me, and it was something quite simple."