Who Was Savannah Guthrie's Uncle Pierce? What Her Mother & Sister Have Said About Him

Savannah Guthrie's sister Annie also shared details about Pierce's presence in their lives. Annie told Today, "I think my uncle Pierce was a simultaneously serene and exuberant person, and I think Savannah's that way. I think she has this incredible, deep calm that sets people at ease." Annie also mentioned his "exceptional sense of humor," which Savannah remembered as teasing them when they were little.

As for Nancy Guthrie, she commented on the impact of her brother's presence after her husband passed away. "It was a hard time because their father, my husband, had also just died," said Nancy. Savannah added that she felt his presence during that time was "emotionally wise and sensitive," and helped them through their grief.

Although there are many tragic details about Savannah Guthrie's life, it appears that at least when it comes to family, she has lots of support. As Guthrie plans her "Today" show return, she leans on support from host Jenna Bush Hager and former host Hoda Kotb. You get the sense that she has the community she needs to get through anything. Indeed, the legacy of her uncle Pierce and the love of her mother and sister remain a strong foundation in Savannah's life.