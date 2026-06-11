Who Was Savannah Guthrie's Uncle Pierce? What Her Mother & Sister Have Said About Him
"Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie has shared many personal stories over the years about the impact of various family members. From anecdotes about her sister Annie to her parenting praise for her mom, Nancy, Savannah has been very open about the Guthrie family, even providing tragic details over the years. It's no surprise then that the popular TV journalist has also talked about her relationship with her uncle, Pierce Franklin Long Jr.
In a piece she penned for Today in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, Savannah reflected on the "huge impact" that her uncle Pierce had on her. "Pierce reminded me every day what matters in life: goodness, gratitude, enthusiasm, warmth." Savannah also shared very sweet details of the time he lived with their family when she was a child: "Full of impish humor, he enjoyed teasing my sister and me, by asking us repeatedly how old we were, then guessing wildly inaccurate ages just to make us laugh."
Other Guthrie family members share details about Uncle Pierce
Savannah Guthrie's sister Annie also shared details about Pierce's presence in their lives. Annie told Today, "I think my uncle Pierce was a simultaneously serene and exuberant person, and I think Savannah's that way. I think she has this incredible, deep calm that sets people at ease." Annie also mentioned his "exceptional sense of humor," which Savannah remembered as teasing them when they were little.
As for Nancy Guthrie, she commented on the impact of her brother's presence after her husband passed away. "It was a hard time because their father, my husband, had also just died," said Nancy. Savannah added that she felt his presence during that time was "emotionally wise and sensitive," and helped them through their grief.
Although there are many tragic details about Savannah Guthrie's life, it appears that at least when it comes to family, she has lots of support. As Guthrie plans her "Today" show return, she leans on support from host Jenna Bush Hager and former host Hoda Kotb. You get the sense that she has the community she needs to get through anything. Indeed, the legacy of her uncle Pierce and the love of her mother and sister remain a strong foundation in Savannah's life.