Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Made A Legal Move To Further Distance Himself From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for a little over a decade, meeting in 2003 on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a year after Jolie adopted Maddox. At the time, Jolie had just divorced Billy Bob Thornton and Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. It was while making the movie that Pitt and Jolie fell in love, and by 2005, the "F1" star seemingly left Aniston for his co-star. Not long after, Jolie adopted Zahara and then gave birth to her and Pitt's biological daughter, Shiloh. Pax joined the family in 2007, and in 2008 Jolie gave birth to twins Knox and Vivienne. At the time, Jolie claimed she and Pitt had intentions to keep growing their family, telling the New York Times, "I mean, I know we seem crazy, just bringing them in one after the other, but we do plan. ... our family is the greatest thing we've done in our lives." In 2014, they made things official by getting married. From the outside, all seemed perfect, but the reality was apparently quite different.

Two years after they married, Jolie filed for divorce and requested custody of the couple's six children. From there, and over the course of almost a decade, Jolie and Pitt's messy divorce would slowly reveal the tragic details. As the proceedings trudged along, Jolie painted a dark picture of their marriage when she claimed Pitt became verbally and physically abusive toward her and their children while on a flight. Pitt denied the accusations, but he entered a 12-step program shortly after the incident, telling the New York Times, "I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.