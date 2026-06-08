Funny King Charles Moments That Prove He's More Relatable Than People Think

King Charles III might not be as popular as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but to many, he's certainly more relatable than the late monarch. Charles has survived a cheating scandal, a divorce, the death of his first wife, squabbles with his youngest son, the death of his mother, and a cancer diagnosis. He's lived an extraordinary life with very ordinary (albeit widely publicized) problems, and that sure makes him easier to identify with. It also helps that he can be quite the wisecracker. There's nothing like a bit of humor to make yourself more likeable to the people around you, and Charles has that in spades.

"He's quite quirky," royal author Sally Bedell Smith told Time in 2023, adding that, even though Charles spent 73 years as the heir apparent, he certainly didn't do so sitting on his hands. "He was very busy; he was a man in a hurry," Bedell Smith said. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams concurred, telling Time, "He has a fogeyish side, there's no doubt about it, but he's also an extremely hard worker."

Charles' reign has been littered with challenges. Aside from his cancer diagnosis, he's had to contend with the royal bombs his youngest son, Prince Harry, dropped in his tell-all memoir "Spare," as well as the arrest of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, for his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Royal experts and insiders alike are reportedly worried about the amount of stress Andrew's scandal is putting on the king, but so far, the monarch has soldiered on, armed with a stiff upper lip and some well-timed humor. It's what he's always done in turbulent times, and the king's humorous moments throughout the years have provided pundits with plenty of laughs and, oftentimes, a feeling of camaraderie with the royal.