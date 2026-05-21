Rare Glimpses Of Archie And Lilibet That Had Royal Fans Buzzing For Days

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For several years now, the royal family has struggled with estranged relationships among its members. Two senior members, King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have been fighting some serious health problems, and to make matters worse, their estranged relationship with Prince Harry shows no signs of getting better. The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, famously stepped down from their duties as members of the royal family in 2020 and left the United Kingdom to settle in the U.S. — and not even Harry's father and sister-in-law's declining health was enough to bring the family together.

All over the world, people have been taking sides and speculating over the conflict, but the disagreements stop when it comes to the Sussexes' children. Despite the turbulence surrounding the public opinion of their parents, royal fans seem to fawn over every glimpse of Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet (the latter famously named after the queen's nickname in what seemed like an olive branch).

Like most famous parents, Harry and Meghan do their best to protect their children's privacy. Despite having stepped down as working royals, Meghan and Harry's children are still prince and princess. Thus, royal fans and the general public crave the occasional update — and the Sussexes seem to have mastered the art of protecting their children's innocence and privacy, all while giving the people what they want. Through these small glimpses, Archie and Lilibet have quickly become two of the favorite royals among fans.