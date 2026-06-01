What Princess Charlotte's Relationship With Her Royal Cousins Is Really Like

Princess Charlotte may blend in with all the other students at school, but that doesn't mean that she and her friends all live similar lives. While Charlotte spends her free time greeting royal fans at international events like Trooping the Colour, most of her classmates from Lambrook School go home to their comfortably anonymous lives. Because of this strange dynamic, Charlotte does not always get to connect with people who understand her lifestyle. That's where her royal cousins come in.

Like many princesses before her, Charlotte has found companionship, connection, and joy in her cousins. The princess' late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, had a similar experience growing up. Although Queen Elizabeth II did have some hidden cousins, most of her relations were known to her. Elizabeth shared birthday parties, royal events, and even duties with her cousins. Although Charlotte has a circle of friends at school — an option never made available to Elizabeth as a child — the young princess also relies on her friendships with her cousins for support. While some of Charlotte's cousins give her the space to goof around guilt-free, others provide her with company at royal events. Others yet do not hold a current place in Charlotte's life, though experts believe that it's only a matter of time before that changes.