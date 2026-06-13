Shania Twain's Most Colorful Hair Transformations Of All Time

If anyone knows how to have fun with their hair, it's Shania Twain. She has rocked various styles and lengths — including some cute bangs and daring hair color choices. To protect her hair, she often wears wigs on stage and on the red carpet, which allows her to switch things up quickly and easily. The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer definitely isn't intimidated by a new 'do or two — or eight — giving her a spot in the best hair in Hollywood list.

Twain's natural hair color is brunette, but that doesn't stop her from experimenting with colors. In a 2023 interview with E! News, Twain revealed that the wigs help her feel more confident with gray hair. "Over the years, I have had many different styles," she told the outlet. "I'm playing more with color right now and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray. As I go gray, I'm like, 'I might as well toy around with different colors.'"

"I'm embracing aging. I'm fine with it," the country singer said in a 2024 interview with Extra, explaining that she wanted to be more playful with her looks. When she wore a pink wig on the cover of Haute Living that year, she told Extra that it "surprisingly made me feel younger." Twain, who has also had many stunning fashion moments over the years, looks beautiful no matter what hue she's rocking — but we have a soft spot for all the colorful hairstyles she's rocked that show off her fun-loving spirit.