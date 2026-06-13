Shania Twain's Most Colorful Hair Transformations Of All Time
If anyone knows how to have fun with their hair, it's Shania Twain. She has rocked various styles and lengths — including some cute bangs and daring hair color choices. To protect her hair, she often wears wigs on stage and on the red carpet, which allows her to switch things up quickly and easily. The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer definitely isn't intimidated by a new 'do or two — or eight — giving her a spot in the best hair in Hollywood list.
Twain's natural hair color is brunette, but that doesn't stop her from experimenting with colors. In a 2023 interview with E! News, Twain revealed that the wigs help her feel more confident with gray hair. "Over the years, I have had many different styles," she told the outlet. "I'm playing more with color right now and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray. As I go gray, I'm like, 'I might as well toy around with different colors.'"
"I'm embracing aging. I'm fine with it," the country singer said in a 2024 interview with Extra, explaining that she wanted to be more playful with her looks. When she wore a pink wig on the cover of Haute Living that year, she told Extra that it "surprisingly made me feel younger." Twain, who has also had many stunning fashion moments over the years, looks beautiful no matter what hue she's rocking — but we have a soft spot for all the colorful hairstyles she's rocked that show off her fun-loving spirit.
Shania Twain stuns in striking red hair
Who knew that a bold, fire-engine red hair color would look so fabulous on someone other than The Little Mermaid? Shania Twain pulls it off, though, in this photo on stage at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 7, 2023. She looks like Ariel, with her bangs and her red wig reaching to her butt. It's even blowing in the wind as she stretches her arms out in this photo, like she is singing "Part of Your World" to a prince on a rock in the middle of the ocean.
Shania Twain looks gorgeous with platinum blond hair
Not everyone can wear a platinum blond hairstyle and look good, but Shania Twain can. At a Baileys Hosts Cocktails with Republic Records Artists event on February 1, 2023, Twain showed up to the red carpet with stick-straight blond hair, which was so long it nearly reached her waist. Her hair was parted in the middle and looked great with her orange dress, with matching belt knotted around her waist. Twain is practically unrecognizable as a blond, but that's part of the fun.
Shania Twain embraces the 'pretty in pink' vibe
Pink is perfect on Shania Twain. She had bubblegum pink hair in photos outside the "Today" show on January 5, 2023, which looked stunning against her black leather jacket and matching pants. Even her makeup matched, with pastel pink lipstick, blush, and eyeshadow that looked identical to her pink wig. She's absolutely gorgeous with this pink 'do. Her hair is so feminine and pretty that it's making us want to change our hair, too!
She sports a burnt orange hairstyle in Austin, Texas
At the red carpet for the CMT Music Awards on April 2, 2023, Shania Twain rocked a burnt orange wig — which was potentially done in honor of the Austin-based University of Texas' colors, where the awards were held. She wore the shoulder length wig parted in the middle with long layers that framed her face and looked gorgeous with her red-and-black outfit. She even wore orange-toned lipstick and eyeshadow to complete the look.
Shania Twain's bold yellow blond style on stage
As opposed to her platinum blond hair from before, the wig Shania Twain wore to perform in Birmingham, England, on September 26, 2023, was brighter and more of a yellowish blond. The long, mostly straight-haired look was randomly crimped throughout and full of volume as it swooshed behind her back while she sang. Her hair matched the gold chain details on her black jacket, making it really pop on stage.
Shania Twain stuns with beautiful lavender hair
At one of her performances, Shania Twain wore a soft lavender wig, which fell in loose waves down to her mid-back. In this TikTok on December 13, 2023, her lavender hair looks amazing, blowing in the wind on stage. She paired it with a black shorts suit with a long black coat tail, a matching black top hat, and thigh-high black boots, which made the colorful hair stand out even more. It's a wonder she doesn't wear this one more because it looks so good on her.
Shania Twain's Barbie moment in hot pink
Shania Twain went full Barbie mode with a hot pink wig in this Instagram video from May 28, 2023. The short, curly-haired wig looks so good on her, especially with her long-sleeve pink shirt and short, sparkly black shorts, which she wore as she got ready for a concert. For the actual performance, she switched to her long, red-haired wig, but we still love the hot pink masterpiece from before. She looks like a true superstar!