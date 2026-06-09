Who Are Princess Alexandra's Four Grandchildren?

The world is familiar with Prince William, Prince Harry, the princesses of York, and other prominent members of the British royal family who are high in the line of succession, but there are many lesser known royals whom the public knows little about, including Princess Alexandra of Kent and her four grandchildren — all of them heirs to the royal throne you probably haven't heard of before.

Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, is the granddaughter of King George V. She is the widow of the late, Sir Angus Ogilvy, and has two children, James Ogilvy and Marina Ogilvy, each of whom have two children of their own.

Princess Alexandra's four adult grandchildren are Zenouska Mowatt, Christian Mowatt, Flora Vesterberg, and Alexander Ogilvy, all of whom are afforded a life outside of the spotlight. While these four relatively unknown members of the British royal family are occasionally spotted at major royal events like weddings and funerals, their lower place in the line of succession for the British throne allows for them to lead independent lives not dictated by strict tradition. From pursuing higher education and attending university abroad to writing for prestigious publications like British Vogue, each of Princess Alexandra's grandchildren has explored different life paths from one another.