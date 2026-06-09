Who Are Princess Alexandra's Four Grandchildren?
The world is familiar with Prince William, Prince Harry, the princesses of York, and other prominent members of the British royal family who are high in the line of succession, but there are many lesser known royals whom the public knows little about, including Princess Alexandra of Kent and her four grandchildren — all of them heirs to the royal throne you probably haven't heard of before.
Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, is the granddaughter of King George V. She is the widow of the late, Sir Angus Ogilvy, and has two children, James Ogilvy and Marina Ogilvy, each of whom have two children of their own.
Princess Alexandra's four adult grandchildren are Zenouska Mowatt, Christian Mowatt, Flora Vesterberg, and Alexander Ogilvy, all of whom are afforded a life outside of the spotlight. While these four relatively unknown members of the British royal family are occasionally spotted at major royal events like weddings and funerals, their lower place in the line of succession for the British throne allows for them to lead independent lives not dictated by strict tradition. From pursuing higher education and attending university abroad to writing for prestigious publications like British Vogue, each of Princess Alexandra's grandchildren has explored different life paths from one another.
Zenouska Mowatt grew up around princesses
Princess Alexandra's eldest grandchild, Zenouska Mowatt, may be only 64th in line of succession to the British throne and therefore very unlikely to ever come close to assuming power, but she's been surrounded by royalty her whole life. Not only is Mowatt's maternal grandmother a princess, but so is Mowatt's third cousin and close friend, Princess Eugenie. Princess Alexandra's eldest grandchild and Eugenie both share a great-great-grandfather, King George V.
Mowatt has maintained a close relationship with Eugenie ever since they were children, even attending the same primary school together at Winkfield Montessori. Part of the reason why the royal relatives are so close is because they are similar in age; Eugenie is only two months older than her third cousin. The royal duo also grew up very near one another on the grounds of Windsor Castle near Frogmore Cottage, the same location where Mowatt's mother still lives.
Princess Eugenie and Mowatt remain close as adults. Not only do they attend royal events with one another, but they have also supported each other through big life events. In 2018, Mowatt attended her cousin's royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to celebrate the happy couple.
Princess Alexandra's eldest grandchild works in marketing and design
Zenouska Mowatt is a highly creative professional in her field of work. Princess Alexandra's eldest grandchild has excelled in her career working in marketing and design. Unlike many other lesser known royals, the designer chose to take on the corporate world. Mowatt worked for almost a decade at the luxury British company Halcyon Days, a now international designer brand known for crafting hand-enameled boxes and fine china, among other handmade gifts. During her time there, Mowatt was a marketing manager who worked her way up the corporate ladder to become the brand's Head of Marketing before switching companies.
In 2024, Mowatt was named the Head of Marketing at Katharine Pooley Design Studio, a luxury interior design company based in the U.K. Mowatt has predominantly worked in the fashion and British luxury goods industries throughout her career, and at Katharine Pooley Design Studio she assists with branding and partnerships for the company. The young professional lives and works in London, where she spends the majority of her time when she's not traveling. However, Mowatt actually started her professional career in Paris when she interned at Bridgeman Art Library in 2010 for a short time.
Zenouska Mowatt is a fashion lover
Zenouska Mowatt shares her grandmother's love of fashion, as she's often photographed wearing stunning designer looks at special occasions and royal events. The young professional did an interview with the brand By Rotation in 2024 when she was deciding on her outfit for the Royal Ascot. In the interview, she revealed her preference for a sophisticated style and described her perfect look for the multi-day horse races.
"My aim is to emulate sophistication — can't say I have always achieved it — but I have found the hat styles that work for me now after many years down the line," Mowatt told the outlet. She also revealed her affinity for a curvy silhouette and said, "My ideal look [is] Christian Dior's 'New Look' — there is nothing quite like it."
Princess Alexandra's granddaughter has even shopped in her grandmother's closet for an outfit; she once wore Alexandra's rainbow suit jacket that was slightly altered to fit Mowatt's measurements and personal style. "I love timeless pieces and base my entire look around one or two things to modernize it," Mowatt told By Rotation of her fashion philosophy. She also revealed that she carries an extra pair of earrings with her to switch into at night on some occasions. From custom netted headpieces and tailored, lace dresses to colorful, loose frocks, the marketing professional often shows off her tailored, one-of-a-kind outfits on Instagram.
Christian Mowatt stays out of the spotlight
Even though Princess Alexandra's grandchildren are somewhat sheltered from the public eye and don't experience the same level of scrutiny as their relatives higher in the line of succession, some of them still prefer extreme privacy. The only son of Marina Ogilvy and her ex-husband, photographer Paul Mowatt, Christian Mowatt, is one of Princess Alexandra's grandchildren who has decided to live his life out of the spotlight as much as possible.
Christian has only been spotted at important royal events on very rare occasions, much like his own grandmother who makes infrequent public appearances and is hardly ever seen outside of royal events. Despite largely staying under the radar, Christian was spotted paying his respects at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September 2025 that took place at Westminster Cathedral in London. He arrived to the somber day dressed in dark mourning clothes with his sister, Zenouska Mowatt, and their cousins, Flora Vesterberg and Alexander Ogilvy.
Unlike his sister, whose job requires her to interact with the public to a certain extent, Christian is unknown and nearly unrecognizable to the public. Princess Alexandra's grandson has no public social media, and not much is known about his personal or professional life. Since he is 63rd in the line of succession, his lower royal status does not require him to make many public appearances.
Flora Vesterberg is a writer and an art historian
Born to James Ogilvy and Julia Ogilvy, Flora Vesterberg is one of Princess Alexandra's most creative grandchildren and 61st in line for the British throne. She has both studied and taught art, focusing on modern and contemporary expressions, and has also written for well-known publications like Sotheby's, British Vogue, and Vogue Scandinavia.
The art historian pursued her PhD at The Courtauld Institute of Art where she studied Nordic impressionism. The student became the teacher when she guest lectured at various art institutions, including Sotheby's Institute of Art and Cambridge University. Vesterberg has also worked with many different luxury brands and designers as part of her career, like Jimmy Choo and Cartier, and hosts events and discussions with a multitude of brands and businesses.
Princess Alexandra's youngest granddaughter has been busy in both her professional and personal life. For starters, she got married to Timothy Vesterberg twice. The first time was a surprise royal wedding that happened right under our noses in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, the couple celebrated with a bigger event that included family and friends. Her life would change drastically once again just a few years later. In January 2026, she posted a photograph on Instagram that her father took of her and her husband, announcing that they were expecting their first child.
Flora Vesterberg is a philanthropist
When she's not writing, teaching and studying art, or partnering with major brands as part of her various work campaigns, Princess Alexandra's granddaughter, Flora Vesterberg, stays busy by volunteering. The royal lends her time, money, and teaching skills to charities and art institutes across the U.K. Vesterberg's vast philanthropic work ultimately aims to make art more accessible to everyone, especially underprivileged students, and she accomplishes this in a number of ways.
Princess Alexandra's artistic granddaughter serves on the campaign board of The Courtauld Institute of Art, the same professional institute where she did her PhD studies. The campaign board of the institute helps raise money to improve the school's Somerset House campus for students. The philanthropist is also involved with another prestigious art institute, the Victoria and Albert Museum, where for four years she served as the co-chair of the Young Patrons' Circle and an ambassador for the educational program there.
Vesterberg has long invested her time in order to share her passion for art. Princess Alexandra's granddaughter previously worked with an art-focused non-profit called Art History Link-Up that teaches art history classes, provides museum access to those who cannot afford it, and offers career support to underserved students living in England.
Flora Vesterberg wrote about her autism diagnosis
Flora Vesterberg may not have her life splashed on the front pages of tabloids like other higher ranking members of the extended British royal family, but that doesn't mean she has not shared some hugely personal information about her life with the public.
At the age of 30, Vesterberg was diagnosed with autism and now spreads awareness, particularly encouraging women to get tested because they are historically less likely than men to receive a diagnosis. Princess Alexandra's granddaughter initially decided to get tested before she chose whether to pursue her PhD, and was relieved to learn about her results.
The royal wrote an essay about her experience living with autism for British Vogue during Autism Awareness Month in May 2025. Vesterberg revealed that she knew she was neurodivergent ever since she was a child, and finally getting a diagnosis ultimately has made her life better. "As a result of the diagnosis, I feel empowered by having a framework with which to understand my experiences and sensitivities," she wrote. Still, although Vesterberg felt validated and relieved to learn about herself, she was worried how it would affect her career. "When I received my diagnosis, I had an underlying concern for how I would articulate this professionally," she revealed. The neurodiversity advocate continued to say that community and proper accommodations in schools and places of work can greatly help people with autism best succeed.
Alexander Ogilvy graduated from an Ivy League
After completing secondary school, many young royals decide to attend university in the U.K. at colleges like the University of Cambridge or the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. Prince William and Princess Catherine, both graduated from the latter, while King Charles III, the first British monarch to earn a degree, went to Trinity College at the University of Cambridge. However, other college-aged royals like Alexander Ogilvy opted to attend school in the United States.
Princess Alexandra's youngest grandchild and the son of James Ogilvy and Julia Ogilvy spent his youth at Merchiston Castle School, a private all-boys boarding school in Edinburgh, Scotland. After graduating from secondary school, he moved across the pond in 2016 to continue his studies. Alexander attended Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and during his years there, he was a double major, pursuing a degree in Economics and Computer Science.
The royal balanced his studies with sports, becoming captain of the rugby team at Brown and took on other leadership roles outside of his studies and sports, too. Princess Alexandra's grandchild was the editor for the Brown Journal of Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, and during his time in college he was also a peer mentor. After finishing his studies in 2020, the studious aristocrat worked at a software company for four years as a product analyst and then a product manager.
Princess Alexandra's youngest grandson embraced royal tradition and completed military training
Alexander Ogilvy took two different paths as an adult. In an interview with Rowing Blazers, he described the difference between the United States and the United Kingdom and said that while he missed pubs, "I do love the gritty us-against-the-rats camaraderie that even the transplants get to share with strangers in New York." Despite enjoying the U.S., he eventually moved back to the U.K. and embraced military tradition in 2024. Ogilvy is 60th in line for the throne, so while it's very unlikely that he will ever assume power, he still completed the same training that many past kings did. Like male royals before him, including Prince William, who served more than seven years in the military, Princess Alexandra's youngest grandson took part in a 44-week training program at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.
In August 2025, the young royal finished his officer cadet training and officially joined the British Army. Along with his immediate family, Ogilvy's princess grandmother was in attendance at his graduation ceremony to see him in the Sovereign's Parade. The new British officer's supportive sister posted photos from the special day to Instagram, featuring her brother decked out in his full military garb. Flora Vesterberg congratulated her brother and shared how she felt about his military accomplishment. "Congratulations on your graduation — and for your acceptance into the Household Cavalry. Very proud of our British Army Officer!" she wrote.
Alexander Ogilvy reportedly dated a Kennedy
Princess Alexandra's youngest grandson, Alexander Ogilvy, is considered by many to be one of the most eligible single royals around the world. From his royal status to his Ivy League education, the British officer has qualities that many people find attractive, so it's no wonder he's been romantically linked to several women in the past. One such woman is basically the American equivalent of royalty: Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo.
During his undergraduate studies at Brown University, Ogilvy was rumored to have dated fellow Brown student Kennedy-Cuomo, who is the daughter of Kerry Kennedy and the former governor of New York City, Andrew Cuomo. The famous pair was spotted spending time together on occasion, and at the end of 2017, they attended the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation Ripple of Hope Awards dinner with one another. Later, the alleged couple traveled through part of the United States together but have seemingly parted ways since then, as Kennedy-Cuomo stopped posting photos of Ogilvy to her social media accounts.
However, Ogilvy seems to have no shortage of options when it comes to his dating life. The Brown alum was later rumored to be romantically involved with another high-profile woman, Nordic model Isabella Charlotta Poppius.