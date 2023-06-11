Heirs To The Royal Throne You Probably Haven't Heard Of

The death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and the coronation of King Charles III in 2023 brought forth many members of the extended royal family whom we don't often see or read about in the media. Nor are we talking just about the descendants of the late queen, i.e., her four children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who make up the first 23 places in the order of succession to the royal throne.

Queen Elizabeth had a younger sister, Princess Margaret (1930-2002), whose children and grandchildren are in line as well. Moreover, Elizabeth and Margaret were the daughters of King George VI, who was one of six children of King George V and Queen Mary. Five, including Edward VIII and George VI, survived to adulthood. In addition to George VI, three had children and grandchildren of their own.

Although you may have never heard of these extended royal family members, almost all are in the line of succession. Some, like the children of Princess Margaret, were within what might have seemed like striking distance at birth but got further away over time because the order of succession follows a dynasty rubric. In other words, all of the descendants of the eldest child of the monarch come before all of the eldest child's younger siblings in the order, and so on down the line. Follow along as we introduce you to numbers 24 through 68 in line to the British throne — and a few who don't qualify, as well!