Where Is Chelsea Blackwell Now After Her Viral Love Is Blind Moment?

"Love is Blind" first premiered on Netflix back in 2020 and since then, the dating series has become a big hit for the streaming giant. The reality show has smashed streaming records and, beyond the 10 successful seasons based in America, has gone on to launch globally with franchises everywhere from Germany to Japan. With so many seasons, it's no wonder there have been quite a few awkward moments on Netflix's "Love Is Blind," and one of the most memorable happened in Season 6 between Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell.

To recap, while Blackwell and Presnell were getting to know each other (sight unseen!) in the pods, she said people had compared her to Megan Fox in the past. This prompted a strong reaction from viewers, and there was a lot of chatter (read: arguments) on social media about whether or not Blackwell really shared a likeness to the "Jennifer's Body" star. The attention on Blackwell became so loud, that even Fox herself waded in. "I've never had more people text me about something," she told E! News. Upon seeing Blackwell, Presnell had a less-than-favorable response. "She definitely lied to me about how she looked," he said on the show — although he later told Entertainment Tonight he had regrets over this reaction.

All that aside, things didn't work out between Blackwell and Presnell, and they ended up being one of the "Love is Blind" couples who didn't say "I do" at the altar. So, what has life been like for Blackwell in the years since? Well, although she's not among the best and worst "Love is Blind" couples in the show's history, she seems to have become one of the more successful contestants ... and she's got big plans for the future, too!