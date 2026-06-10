Where Is Chelsea Blackwell Now After Her Viral Love Is Blind Moment?
"Love is Blind" first premiered on Netflix back in 2020 and since then, the dating series has become a big hit for the streaming giant. The reality show has smashed streaming records and, beyond the 10 successful seasons based in America, has gone on to launch globally with franchises everywhere from Germany to Japan. With so many seasons, it's no wonder there have been quite a few awkward moments on Netflix's "Love Is Blind," and one of the most memorable happened in Season 6 between Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell.
To recap, while Blackwell and Presnell were getting to know each other (sight unseen!) in the pods, she said people had compared her to Megan Fox in the past. This prompted a strong reaction from viewers, and there was a lot of chatter (read: arguments) on social media about whether or not Blackwell really shared a likeness to the "Jennifer's Body" star. The attention on Blackwell became so loud, that even Fox herself waded in. "I've never had more people text me about something," she told E! News. Upon seeing Blackwell, Presnell had a less-than-favorable response. "She definitely lied to me about how she looked," he said on the show — although he later told Entertainment Tonight he had regrets over this reaction.
All that aside, things didn't work out between Blackwell and Presnell, and they ended up being one of the "Love is Blind" couples who didn't say "I do" at the altar. So, what has life been like for Blackwell in the years since? Well, although she's not among the best and worst "Love is Blind" couples in the show's history, she seems to have become one of the more successful contestants ... and she's got big plans for the future, too!
Chelsea Blackwell landed a massive following online
Like the many reality TV stars who came before her, Chelsea Blackwell left "Love is Blind" with a sizeable social media following, enabling her to pursue a career in content creation. She currently has over 415k followers on both Instagram and TikTok, where she regularly posts about her life and shares content relating to travel, lifestyle, wellness, and more.
As well as her work as a content creator, Blackwell has been booked to appear at events. One such event, which took place in May 2026, focused on "the art of loving yourself." Per the event advertisement on Instagram, the former "Love is Blind" star took to the stage to discuss "confidence, growth, and falling in love with your life." Public speaking aside, Blackwell's Instagram bio says she's available for PR and modeling work, too.
Previously speaking about her post-"Love is Blind" career path, Blackwell said on the "ChaseLife with Kelly" podcast that people have trouble understanding the difficulty behind content creation. "It's a lot of work," she explained, adding that she initially struggled with the creative demands as she preferred to simply chat with her followers. Nonetheless, Blackwell is happy in her new line of work. "It's really fun and really special," she noted. "I'm loving connecting with my community."
And she works with major brands on socials
In the time since she was on the ChaseLife with Kelly podcast, Chelsea Blackwell has clearly overcome her issues regarding the creative side of being an influencer. And a quick scroll through both her Instagram and TikTok feeds is evidence of that. Blackwell is a total natural in front of the camera and has landed herself deals with well-known brands because of it.
Some of the major brands Blackwell has worked with on social media include Oh Polly, SHEIN, Garnier, Uber, and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a small few. And, such is the life of a content creator, those brand deals have come with plenty of perks — like a trip to Miami Swim Week, a vacation in Kauai, and even tickets to the Coachella music festival.
Following one of those brand trips, Blackwell took to social media to joke about her jam-packed work calendar. Amongst a collection of photos on Instagram from a brand trip, she included a screenshot, which showed hundreds (almost thousands!) of missed calls, texts, and emails. "Why I haven't replied," she wrote in the caption. "Booked and busy," one follower said in response. Booked and busy, indeed!
Blackwell is living a life of luxury because of her new career
Before her time on "Love is Blind," Chelsea Blackwell worked as an American Airlines flight attendant, and she's clearly been so busy since then that she hasn't had time to update her LinkedIn profile, which still says she works there full-time. As overhead cabin bags, emergency exits, and in-flight entertainment become a distant memory, Blackwell has taken to social media to speak about her former experience as a flight attendant and how different her life is now.
In one TikTok, Blackwell filmed herself flying first class to a Formula 1 event. She used the caption to point out how this is world's away from the flights she used to take ... or rather, work on. "Never stop believing in yourself," she said in the caption. "Flight attendant Chelsea would be sh*tting bricks if I told her this a few years ago."
In a follow-up video, Blackwell reflected on that even further. "I'm here for completely different reasons," she told the camera as she recalled "running from gate to gate" when she worked in an airport environment. "I just flew first class ... I'm not a flight attendant anymore," she said in the TikTok. "Every day I ask myself, 'how the hell did I get here?'"
Chelsea Blackwell found love outside the pods
After finishing Season 6 of "Love is Blind" as a single woman, Chelsea Blackwell found love again outside the pods just a few months later. In October 2024, she hard-launched her new romance with Tim Teeter on social media and detailed how the pair met in a TikTok video.
In the clip, Blackwell explained that while "Love is Blind" was still airing on Netflix, she made the "terrifying" decision to get back on the dating apps. App-phobia aside, things turned out well. Blackwell ended up meeting Teeter on Bumble after just two days on the dating platform. "I saw this really, really handsome guy," she said of the moment she saw Teeter on Bumble, before adding that she was "so nervous" to talk to him due to how she had been "portrayed" on "Love is Blind."
Despite her apprehensions, Blackwell and Teeter went on to have a relationship for several months. "He is the most amazing person I have ever met in my entire life," she said on TikTok of Teeter. "It's been just such an amazing journey." And speaking of their journey, fans got to see some of it online, as Teeter even featured in Blackwell's content. "Found somebody to match my freak," she said in the caption of one TikTok clip, which showed the pair heading off for a romantic date.
But she's now single again
After less than a year of dating Tim Teeter, Chelsea Blackwell unfortunately confirmed in June 2025 that the romance had come to an end. Clearly, the split hit hard for her, as she posted a TikTok about it which alluded to her previous hopes of a potential future between them. "How the absolute hell do you find your spark again after walking away from the man you thought you were going to marry?" she said in a TikTok at the time.
Since her split from Teeter, Blackwell hasn't posted publicly about seeing anyone else romantically. However, she has spoken out about being back on the dating apps and looking for love. Describing herself as a "lover girl at heart," Blackwell said in a May 2026 TikTok video that she had "tried many things under the sun" in her quest to find her person. "I have tried the dating apps, the crusty bar scene, and speed dating at one point. I even put myself on a Netflix show and got engaged to someone without seeing them before," she went on, referencing, of course, "Love is Blind."
And she wants to help others find love
Despite so far being relatively unlucky in love, Chelsea Blackwell hasn't lost faith in finding her romantic match — and she wants to help her followers find "the one" as well. Through brand collaborations with dating services that span apps to in-person events, Blackwell plays matchmaker for her followers.
"Single in Charlotte?" she said in one TikTok clip while promoting a local event to help singles in the North Carolina city pair up. In another TikTok post, she introduced fans to a "whole new way to look at dating" through a revolutionary app which matches users based on the opinions of other daters.
"There is someone in your city who looks at your potential matches to see if it makes sense for you guys to match or not," she said of the app, Rivet. "[Users] have the power to match other people ... it's like a new dating show," she went on, before branding the concept the "coolest thing ever."
Chelsea Blackwell is still friends with Jimmy Presnell
Following their on-again-off-again romance across Season 6, Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell did not end up walking down the aisle at the end of the show (although there are many "Love is Blind" couples who are still together). For Blackwell and Presnell, however, the sour end to their time as a couple even meant they struggled to maintain a friendship for a while after "Love is Blind" finished filming. Luckily, they have since been able to mend their bond.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in March 2024, Presnell said that Blackwell wasn't a "fan" of his when the show finished, but they eventually found a way to "rekindle" their friendship. "I'm very thankful that she's in my life and we have a good relationship," he continued. "I mean, a lot of the reason why I chose her in the first place is because I felt I had a best friend in her."
Following that, Blackwell and Presnell's friendship has continued to flourish. Presnell told TMZ in November 2025 that Blackwell is a good friend of his. This is something she also echoed when he later appeared on another dating show. "We root for each other because we're not freaks," Blackwell said of her ex's appearance on Netflix's "Perfect Match" in a May 2026 TikTok. "Yeahh Chels," he commented, to which she replied: "Luhhhhh you."
Blackwell has been on a health kick
Beyond the brand collaborations and day-in-my-life clips, Chelsea Blackwell is honest with her followers about topics that are sometimes ignored by other influencers. Take body image, for example. In 2025, Blackwell opened up to PEOPLE about the struggles she faced with losing weight as she reached her 30s.
"It was harder for me to keep my figure or feel good or lose weight quickly," she said of how her body changed when she "hit" 30 years old. Despite trying "everything" and living a "super healthy" lifestyle, Blackwell admitted she was "struggling." Since using a GLP-1, however, Blackwell told the outlet: "This is the best I've ever felt."
For Blackwell, health is not just about weight loss, though. "It's incorporating enough water, it's getting your steps in, it's making sure you're getting enough protein," she added of how she takes care of her wellness as a whole. "When I take care of my body and put myself first and really use those tools and educate myself, I feel better," she continued. "And when I feel better, my mental health is better."
She's indeed been working on her mental health, too
Although Chelsea Blackwell said working on her physical health has helped improve her mental well-being, she also sought therapy after her time on "Love is Blind." In her chat on the ChaseLife with Kelly podcast, for example, Blackwell admitted to feeling naive about how she would be perceived by the public on the Netflix dating show, and the impact this ultimately had on her mental health. "I was so oblivious," she admitted.
Blackwell also opened up on her Instagram Story about how therapy transformed her life following her stint on "Love is Blind," saying (via US Weekly): "I never thought I 'needed' therapy, but I had a ton of inner issues I needed to debunk, and my life, my mindset, my heart has completely changed."
"The show was very accommodating in helping me not only find a therapist but also cover the fees," she went on. "I've never seen a therapist before, but man oh man, I feel everyone could benefit from having an unbiased opinion." Blackwell continued on to say: "I thought I loved myself before, but I have never felt THIS kind of love."
Chelsea Blackwell feels more confident than ever
Speaking of self-love, Chelsea Blackwell is feeling more confident in herself than ever before. As well as her usual brand collabs, the reality TV star's social media is packed with self-affirming, positive posts. "It took me 33 years to love every single part of her," Blackwell wrote over a selfie in a TikTok carousel, for example.
While Blackwell has been honest with her followers about the help she's had in getting to this point of self-confidence (see: weight-loss medications and aesthetic treatments), she hasn't ignored the hard work she's put in herself. "Growth doesn't come with being comfortable," she said in a TikTok comparing her current self to the version of Blackwell that appeared on "Love is Blind." "You were beautiful then, and you're beautiful now! The change in you as a person since the show is what's truly amazing," a fan replied. "Proud of you! It takes courage to put yourself out there," agreed someone else.
Fans aren't the only ones proud of Blackwell for her confidence glow-up. She posted about — rightfully! — feeling accomplished in that regard, too. "I'm so proud," she said in a June 2026 Instagram post. "Don't let anyone tell you the timeline you need to heal. It's your journey and yours alone."
She's got big plans for the future
With "Love is Blind" behind her and a content creation career keeping her busy, what's next for Chelsea Blackwell? As it turns out, quite a lot. On the "ChaseLife with Kelly" podcast, she teased the launch of a new podcast that will be "all about self-love, self-growth, all of the motivational rah rah." "It's been in the works for months, so it is coming," she added of the podcast. As for what she'll talk about on it, Blackwell plans to draw on her own life experiences to help her followers cope with whatever issues they're facing. "If I can help just one person, my goal is complete."
Beyond podcasting and influencing, Blackwell said on the "ChaseLife" podcast that event planning is still one of her big passions in life. Pre-Netflix, she ran her own event planning business alongside her work as a flight attendant, and it's something the reality star has kept up with. Elaborating on the kind of events she plans, Blackwell said she has moved away from "doing massive, massive weddings" because these were too stressful. Instead, she's pivoted to more intimate ceremonies and elopements. "It's really special," she added.
Weddings aside, there's no limit to what else Blackwell might do in the future. "I rarely say no [to things]," she told the podcast host, revealing that she could even make an appearance on TV again. "I totally would," she replied when asked if she'd give reality TV another try. "I don't know what it might be," she said of the type of show she'll go on next, "but [there's something] in the future."