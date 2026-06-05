Anthony Head's Death Isn't The Only Heartbreaking Loss His Family Suffered In 2026

Grappling with Sarah Fisher's passing was surely heavy for Anthony Head. In 2018, he told the Daily Telegraph that he considered himself married to Fisher even though they never formally tied the knot. "She just isn't interested. She says f*** off and then runs off to throw up," he joked about Fisher's take on marriage (via the Associated Press). To him, though, not taking this step didn't change how he felt about her. "I just can't imagine my life without Sarah. And I definitely wouldn't want to," he explained.

Losing both of their parents in such a short span of time is surely particularly hard for Emily and Daisy Head. In their statement about their dad's passing, the actors explained what a comfort Anthony's work will be to them in the future. "Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them," they explained, adding, "How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us," per Irish News. The list of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" stars who sadly passed away has grown a bit longer, but just like Anthony's daughters, fans can still enjoy their work for decades to come.