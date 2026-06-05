Anthony Head's Death Isn't The Only Heartbreaking Loss His Family Suffered In 2026
"Ted Lasso" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Anthony Head has died. On June 5, his daughters Emily and Daisy Head shared a statement. "He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family. It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many," they wrote, per the Irish News. It's hard to imagine what a difficult time his family must be going through, and it is made even worse due to what they've already endured over the course of recent months.
News of Anthony's passing comes just five months after the tragic death of his partner, Sarah Fisher. The 61-year-old animal rights advocate's death happened suddenly. Emily and Daisy spoke about her passing on her Facebook page: "We are so sorry to have to share the news that our extraordinary, kind and talented mother, Sarah, passed away recently ... No words could ever express all that she encompassed, or begin to describe the crater her absence has left." Anthony had been with Fisher since 1982, before he joined the cast of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and made history.
Losing his partner was surely painful for Anthony Head
Grappling with Sarah Fisher's passing was surely heavy for Anthony Head. In 2018, he told the Daily Telegraph that he considered himself married to Fisher even though they never formally tied the knot. "She just isn't interested. She says f*** off and then runs off to throw up," he joked about Fisher's take on marriage (via the Associated Press). To him, though, not taking this step didn't change how he felt about her. "I just can't imagine my life without Sarah. And I definitely wouldn't want to," he explained.
Losing both of their parents in such a short span of time is surely particularly hard for Emily and Daisy Head. In their statement about their dad's passing, the actors explained what a comfort Anthony's work will be to them in the future. "Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them," they explained, adding, "How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us," per Irish News. The list of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" stars who sadly passed away has grown a bit longer, but just like Anthony's daughters, fans can still enjoy their work for decades to come.