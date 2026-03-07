Celebs Whose Partners Tragically Died

When Kelly Preston died in 2020, the world mourned with John Travolta. The star of films like "Twins" and "Jerry Maguire," Preston had stood as a silent but stunning presence in Hollywood, moving from teen film milestones to character-driven performances with grace through her decades-long career. In the background of her later trajectory, however, Preston had been dealing privately with breast cancer. She succumbed to the disease at 57 after staving it off for two years.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta, her husband of nearly 30 years, said in a statement. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children." This wasn't the first such blow for Travolta. Back in 2009, the couple was faced with the devastating loss of their teen son Jett, who died following a seizure during a family vacation. They were parents to two more children together.

In the years since Preston's death, Travolta has frequently paid tribute to her on social media through posts that leave fans misty-eyed. One of the most heart-rending of such eulogies came about in 2025, when the "Pulp Fiction" star shared a song he recorded for his wife on Instagram: "I want to share it with you all on her birthday."