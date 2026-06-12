Landman's Paulina Chávez Said This Co-Star 'Makes It So Fun To Be On Set' Together

Paulina Chávez, one of the leading ladies of "Landman," has had some of the most challenging scenes on the show. In the series premiere, Ariana Medina, Chávez's character, becomes a widow and a single mother when her husband dies in an unfortunate oil rig accident. She struggles with that grief as she embarks on a new relationship and has to get a job to sustain herself and her son. And in Season 2, her character is constantly harassed while at work.

Despite the challenging scenes, Chávez found levity on the set of "Landman" through her co-star, Billy Bob Thornton. It's an unlikely pairing, since Chávez was one of the youngest main cast members on set while Thornton was one of the oldest. And on the show, Ariana and Thornton's character, Tommy Norris, don't have the best connection. Tommy didn't approve of her relationship with his son, Cooper Norris.

But in May 2026, Chávez told People that Thornton, "has really set the tone for this set to just be so welcoming and like family. It makes it so fun to be on set, and I think that's the key to longevity in this career, is to just remember where you come from, and not be a gatekeeper either."