Why Princess Anne's Son Peter's Cotswolds Wedding Could Stir The Pot With Loyal Royalists

A wedding is always cause for celebration, but royal weddings tend to be just as scrutinized as anticipated. It's not geo-specific either – 200 million people across the globe reportedly tuned in for Queen Elizabeth II's 1947 wedding to Philip Mountbatten, which was broadcast over the radio. Attendance is everything, as the nuptials give insight into regal fashions of the time, as well as a look into the inner workings of relationships closest to the crown.

The upcoming union between Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and NHS pediatric nurse specialist Harriet Sperling has quite the curated guest list. The June 6 wedding is already scaled back, with only 150 guests anticipated for their big day. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will also be in attendance, though prior commitments to Derby Day at the Epsom Downs Racecourse will force an early departure. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William, Prince of Wales, won't be reuniting at their "peacemaker" cousin's wedding, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly didn't make the cut.

It goes without saying that disgraced former royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wasn't invited following his embarrassing birthday arrest. An invite for his ex-wife, Sarah Furguson, was also naturally out of the question; a friend of the soon-to-be-wed couple shared, "It's Peter and Harriet's special day, and clearly their attendance would cause a distraction to the whole day" (via AOL). They might have hoped that the couple's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, would not have attracted as much attention, but loyal royalists are certainly raising eyebrows following their recent scandal, which revealed they are reaping royal benefits without actually being working royals.