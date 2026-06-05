Why Princess Anne's Son Peter's Cotswolds Wedding Could Stir The Pot With Loyal Royalists
A wedding is always cause for celebration, but royal weddings tend to be just as scrutinized as anticipated. It's not geo-specific either – 200 million people across the globe reportedly tuned in for Queen Elizabeth II's 1947 wedding to Philip Mountbatten, which was broadcast over the radio. Attendance is everything, as the nuptials give insight into regal fashions of the time, as well as a look into the inner workings of relationships closest to the crown.
The upcoming union between Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and NHS pediatric nurse specialist Harriet Sperling has quite the curated guest list. The June 6 wedding is already scaled back, with only 150 guests anticipated for their big day. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will also be in attendance, though prior commitments to Derby Day at the Epsom Downs Racecourse will force an early departure. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William, Prince of Wales, won't be reuniting at their "peacemaker" cousin's wedding, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly didn't make the cut.
It goes without saying that disgraced former royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wasn't invited following his embarrassing birthday arrest. An invite for his ex-wife, Sarah Furguson, was also naturally out of the question; a friend of the soon-to-be-wed couple shared, "It's Peter and Harriet's special day, and clearly their attendance would cause a distraction to the whole day" (via AOL). They might have hoped that the couple's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, would not have attracted as much attention, but loyal royalists are certainly raising eyebrows following their recent scandal, which revealed they are reaping royal benefits without actually being working royals.
Tax-payers are not happy with Beatrice and Eugenie following a housing scandal
Although not implicated in their parents' royal drama, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have gotten a lot of negative press over the years for their jet-setter, care-free lifestyles. However, a June 5 report by the National Audit Office (via The Telegraph) revealed that the sisters have been living rent-free for nearly 20 years. Despite not being working royals, their housing was subsidized by the Duchy of Lancaster — the estate and its £25 million annual income that the family received without inheritance tax.
In addition to living rent-free at St. James' Palace until 2012, their father covered their £20,000 annual bill. Following their respective marriages, they also still received the Royal Household's 60% adjusted rent rates based on out-of-date valuations from nearly a decade ago. Loyal royalists' reactions to this news were scathing, with one user taking to X to vent, saying: "This has been public knowledge for years. The gruesome twosome have never worked, paid taxes or paid rent. All they do is travel on private jets, wear designer clothes and leech off celebrity friends. They should lose their titles and join their parents as outcasts."
With the royal wedding coming up, this news couldn't have possibly broken at a worse time for the princesses. However, whether or not a scandal of this scale would be worth revoking an invitation seems highly implausible. After all, Peter Phillips dropped some serious royal coin on his engagement ring, making the princesses' living expenses seem rather trivial.