Why Prince Harry & Prince William Won't Reunite At 'Peacemaker' Cousin Peter Phillips' Wedding

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There's a very simple reason why Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William, Prince of Wales, won't be reuniting at their cousin's wedding on Saturday, June 6, 2026. According to royal commentator Emily Nash during a live recording of Hello! Magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," Harry wasn't invited to Peter Phillips' nuptials. "What we were told was that Peter hadn't spoken to Harry for the last few years," Nash explained. "And so it sort of has been a natural cooling off and he wasn't invited as a result."

Peter, the son of Anne, Princess Royal, is older than both Harry and William. He has therefore acted as a "peacemaker" of sorts between King Charles' sons at previous family affairs, including the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 2021. "Peter was positioned between the two warring brothers," Nash recalled.

It's been five years since then, and Harry hasn't done much to mend his relationship with William or win favor with Peter, according to Nash. The royal expert claimed that Harry's 2023 memoir "Spare" and his Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle put strain on Harry and Peter's relationship. Peter's loyalty remained with his extended family as he took a stand against Harry's decision to make private issues public gossip. Nash said the decision to snub Harry was "smart," because now attention will stay on Peter and his bride-to-be, National Health Service nurse Harriet Sperling, on their wedding day.