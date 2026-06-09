'70s Heartthrobs Loved The Feathered Haircut—and It's Time For A Comeback

Before there was a "Rachel," and before the advent of the man-bun, or the curtain cut, or whatever was trendy last month on TikTok, there was the one hairdo to rule them all — the feather cut. It made you look like you were about to star in something. It was devastating and cool at the same time. And the men of the 1970s, oh, they wore it like a crown.

The technique was also simple to apply. You take hair that is straight or wavy, you put a hairdryer to it on max settings, and lift the strands away from your face until gravity loses the battle and you begin to look like you're standing in a permanent breeze, or until your hair looks like the wings of something magnificent, hence the name "feather cut."

The '70s produced a concentration of feathered-hair heartthrobs. Whether it's Mark Hamill's boyish wings during the "Star Wars" years or John Travolta's swooping locks at premieres, what made the cut so iconic was that it looked simultaneously deliberate yet effortless. And now, because fashion has no memory, no shame, and certainly no interest whatsoever in leaving anything dead, the style is making a comeback. The feather cut isturning up on red carpets and blazing through the zeitgeist like it never left. To give you an idea of how people used to do it, here's a list of men who made a generation weak in the knees by being carelessly gorgeous, or gorgeously careless, whichever read you prefer.